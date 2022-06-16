The Freeman Arts Pavilion announced this week that Salisbury, Md., native Jay Copeland will open for Patti LaBelle at her show scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, at the venue west of Fenwick Island.
Copeland, 23, was a finalist on TV’s “American Idol” this year and was praised by judge Lionel Richie, who told him, “What you’ve done tonight has kind of solidified you have a career, automatically.
“Forget numbers. Don’t worry about how far you will go in this competition, but in the music business,” Richie said to raucous applause as Copeland thanked him.
On “American Idol” he received praise from Richie and other judges as he sang selections including Jeff Buckley’s “Lilac Wine,” Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” and “Remember Me” from the Disney movie “Coco.”
During the “Idol” season finale, he performed with Earth, Wind & Fire.
When Copeland returned home, he presented a well-attended concert in Downtown Salisbury.
LaBelle, known as “The Godmother of Soul,” began her career in the early 1960s and has hits including “On My Own,” “Lady Marmalade” and “Got to Be Real,” and starred in the TV series “Out All Night.”
She recently released a 20th-anniversary edition of the cookbook “LaBelle Cuisine.”
For tickets, visit the website at freemanarts.org. The Freeman Arts Pavilion is located at 31806 Lakeview Drive, Selbyville.