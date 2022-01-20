Just when winter seems to be dragging on and on and dreariness threatens to settle in to our collective psyches, there comes a fun, family-oriented, outdoor event that turns cold weather into a good thing.
Fire & Ice 2022 takes the previous years’ version of the winter festival and kicks it up several notches. This year, there are brand new venues, new activities and collaborations, and just a whole lot more to do and see.
The celebration runs from Friday, Jan. 28, to Sunday, Jan. 30. The Bethany Beach boardwalk will continue to be the central spot for all things Fire & Ice, and is joined this year, once again, by John West Park in Ocean View, as well as a new venue, Millville’s Evans Park, which will both have their own activities and ice displays.
Lord’s Landscaping once again hosts Tour de Fuego, a fundraiser event featuring foodie treats and exciting entertainment. And the Salted Vine Winery this year will host its own activities featuring a 900-pound “ice luge.”
This year’s festival features a rock-and-roll theme, which some have already seen take a creative and tasty turn at the annual Fire & Ice drink competition, held on Jan. 16.
Here is a rundown of the weekend’s activities:
• Tour de Fuego — A five-course meal will be served as part of a “food and wine trail” set up at Lord’s Landscaping in Millville from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28. The event is a fundraiser for the Millville Volunteer Fire Company. Rock ’n’ ice sculptures will light up the trail, as will a fire dancer, all to the beat of local rock band Hit ’n’ Run. DJ PorkChop will also join the fun.
Tickets for Tour de Fuego cost $180 for a pod, which can include up to four people 21 or older, and are available at www.fireandicede.com. Lord’s Landscaping is located at 35577 Atlantic Avenue (Route 26), Millville. For more information, call Angalyse at (302) 539-2100 or email events@thequietresorts.com.
• Chili Cookoff — Evans Park will host the first annual Fire & Ice Chili Cookoff this year, on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m,, proceeds from which will also benefit the Millville Volunteer Fire Company. Tickets for the event, which include chili tasting, cornbread and saltines, and a beverage, as well as viewing of ice sculptures, and a commemorative drink koozie, cost $10 for adults or $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Children younger than 5 are admitted free of charge.
Chili cooked by more than two dozen contestants will be judged in three categories: meat, bean and vegan. A People’s Choice Award will also be given.
• Tasting Tour — Restaurants throughout the area will be serving up their best rock ’n’ roll- themed cocktails Friday, Jan. 28, through Sunday, Jan. 30. Tickets can be purchased online until Jan. 24 and may be available on site as well. Food specials and ice sculptures add another layer of icy fun to the experience.
With names like “Jailhouse Hooch,” “Figgy Stardust” and “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” the cocktails were judged Jan. 16 in a fierce but friendly competition. Winners were: Overall Presentation, Good Earth Market, “Figgy Stardust”; Best Taste, Harvest Tide Steakhouse, “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds”; Best Theme, 99 Sea Level, “Jail House Hooch”; Best Overall Drink — People’s Choice, The Salted Rim, “Headbanger Twisted Smokin Margarita”; and Grand Prize, Zoca, “Start the Fire.”
• Bethany Beach Events — Bethany Beach is hosting a number of festival activities throughout the entire weekend.
On Friday, Jan. 28, festivalgoers can warm up with a bonfire and s’mores on Hollywood Street at 5 p.m., sponsored by Su Casa Furniture, which will sell s’mores packets to support the event’s beneficiary.
On Saturday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m., Cascading Carlos will perform amazing juggling feats and will also teach spectators some of his tricks. Starting at 5 p.m., check out all the sculptures in town by taking an Ice Tour. Pick up a festival map at the information tent. More than 45,000 pounds of ice is coming to the Quiet Resorts for Fire & Ice this year. A live ice-sculpting demonstration begins at 5:30 p.m. at the stage at Hollywood Street, sponsored by Bethany Beach Ocean Suites, as 10 blocks of ice will be transformed into a dazzling ice sculpture.
At 7 p.m., the Bethany Beach Signature Ice Sculpture provided by Ice Labs will serve as a backdrop for a Live Performance from Jesse Garron’s Elvis tribute at the Bethany Beach bandstand.
This year, the grand finale of the festival weekend will be a fireworks show at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, presented by the Town of Bethany Beach and Southern Delaware Tourism.
The Fire & Ice Tasting Tour will continue throughout Saturday and Sunday at participating businesses.
• Millville events — The Town of Millville is hosting a number of festival activities throughout the entire weekend. Evans Park, located at 32517 Dukes Drive, Millville, will be the town’s central Fire & Ice location, with the Millville Boardwalk also hosting events throughout the weekend.
On Friday, Jan. 28, starting at 5 p.m., an Ice Slide, presented by the Town of Millville, will offer an opportunity to sled down 15,000 pounds, or 50 blocks, of ice constructed into a side-by-side sledding experience. Tented in Evans Park, the slides will be open Friday and Saturday.
Also starting at 5 p.m., Millville’s stops on the Ice Tour will begin to be unveiled and lighted. Continuing with the rock ’n’ roll theme, The Funsters will perform from 6 to 9 p.m.
And of course, the Chili Cookoff will warm things up on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Millville Boardwalk businesses will host a Rock ’n’ Roll Carnival, free to the public, on Saturday, Jan. 29, starting at 1 p.m. Free family activities and experiences will line the boardwalk all afternoon. Ice cream (and bacon) fans also might want to take advantage of Rockin’ Buttery Bacon ice cream, available Fire & Ice weekend only at Agape Creamery in the Millville Boardwalk complex.
A Rock n’ Roll Bonfire, free to the public, will help warm things up for the second night of the Fire & Ice Tour, on Saturday, Jan. 29.
• Ocean View Events: The Town of Ocean View is hosting a number of festival activities throughout the entire weekend at John West Park on West Avenue.
On Friday, Jan. 28, there will be a Live Ice Demonstration at 5 p.m. at the Gazebo, sponsored by the Town of Ocean View. Festivalgoers can watch as eight blocks of ice are transformed into a detailed sculpture and can take a walk through the trail of ice sculptures that are Ocean View’s stops on the Ice Tour.
Friday and Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m., the park will host a Beer Garden, sponsored by Beach Liquors. Fire pits and food from Kristina’s Kitchen will offer warmth among the icy art pieces, with proceeds benefiting Santa’s Letters.
A Winter Blow-up Maze can be found in John West Park until dark on both Friday and Saturday.
On Saturday, Jan. 29, the beer garden returns, as well as a live performance by The Funsters from noon to 2 p.m., and a performance by the Southern Delaware School of the Arts Show Choir at 3 p.m.
For more information on all the events that make up Fire & Ice 2022, go to www.fireandicede.com.