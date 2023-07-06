The lyrics lovingly caress you. The words to Bob Seger’s “Like A Rock” reassuringly hug your very being.
“The song is about commitment and respect, for yourself and for others,” said Rick Murphy, the lead vocalist for Hollywood Nights — The Bob Seger Experience. “It’s about never giving up.”
The popular tribute band will make its sixth appearance at the Freeman Arts Pavilion near Selbyville this Saturday night, July 8, beginning at 7 p.m.
The group plays music originally performed by Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band. Seger is a retired singer, songwriter and musician who initially performed and recorded with Detroit-area musicians as Bob Seger & the Last Heard, and The Bob Seger System, throughout the 1960s.
By the early 1970s, Seger played with various other bands. In 1973, he created the Silver Bullet Band with a group of Detroit-based musicians. He recorded the album “Live Bullet” in 1975 at Cobo Hall, and in 1976 he achieved national notoriety with the studio album “Night Moves.”
In 1978, Seger wrote, recorded and released “Hollywood Nights” as the second single from his album “Stranger in Town.”
In addition to “Like A Rock,” the 14-year old tribute’s playlist at the Freeman Arts Pavilion will also feature two other powerful Seger tunes, “Night Moves” and “Roll Me Away.”
“The selection ‘Night Moves’ reflects the freedom of being young, along with the pain that comes with youth and dealing with the fallout,” said Murphy. “And ‘Roll Me Away’ is about the independence and pride of a person who knows where they stand in life. It’s a song that makes you want to drive your vehicle along a long, winding road.”
Murphy said he and his band are excited about returning to Freeman Arts Pavilion.
“The beautiful grounds, together with a great crew make performing there a memorable experience,” said Murphy. “In addition, the crowd is always energetic, and this always brings out the best in any band. “
In addition to Murphy, the nine-person band features Chris Uyvari on lead guitar; Roger Mancini on the organ and guitar; Alec Hay on piano; Frank Pagano on bass and vocals; and Matt Decarlo on drums. The New Jersey-based tribute also includes Chris Miley on sax, organ and guitar; and Robin Murphy and Treese Logan on percussion and background vocals.
“Every one of our band members holds each other to a high standard in presenting Bob Seger’s music,” said Murphy. “This ensures that we will perform as close to the album as possible. The band shares the same philosophy as Bob Seger, which is to work hard no matter how many times you get knocked down. We were created upon the foundation of a group of people coming together, all believing in each other and that anything is possible.
“And if success does come your way, be sure to always look for others who need a helping hand,” added Murphy. “This approach is reflected during every one of our performances. It’s that connection that draws us all together.”
Murphy remains extremely enthusiastic about the tribute-band profession.
“It helps to keep classic rock-and-roll music alive,” he said. “It’s a great vehicle to bring on new, young fans and expose them to music they might not have been given a chance to enjoy.
“From our perspective, we enjoy being part of a gathering of people who come together to listen to our music for a few hours,” Murphy added. “Knowing that we play a small part in spreading good feelings is a humbling experience, and we look forward to doing it for many years to come.”
The Freeman Arts Pavilion is located at 31806 Lakeview Drive, west of Fenwick Island, near Selbyville. To purchase tickets, call (302) 436-3015 or access the Freeman Arts Pavilion website at www.freemanarts.org.