Holiday light displays are a popular travel activity across Delaware, with no fewer than 18 destinations now offering visitors a chance to drive, stroll and gawk at increasingly extravagant electric showcases.
Some are situated on the lawns of private homes, others are installed annually at well-known attractions, but all are proving their potential for attracting travelers from across state lines during a typically less busy time of year for travel, said Jessica Welch, director of the Delaware Tourism Office.
“These beautiful displays have become a niche destination of their own in Delaware,” Welch said. “Our state is fortunate to be so close to so many travelers in nearby states, giving many a chance to take a quick evening drive to enjoy the lights.”
For a more complete listing, go to VisitDelaware.com’s Holiday Lights 2022 page at https://www.visitdelaware.com/blog/post/Delaware_Holiday_Lights_2022.
Northern Delaware
• Yuletide at Winterthur (Wilmington): The stately mansion glows with decorated rooms and sparkling trees.
• Zoo Nights and Christmas Lights (Townsend): Themed displays brighten 3 Palms Zoo grounds for the season’s fun special events.
• Holiday Lights Express (Wilmington): Bundle up for a vintage train ride past decorated homes of the Red Clay Valley.
• Smith Family Lights On The Hill (Wilmington): Just off I-95, a magical scene glimmers each year in this yard.
Central Delaware
• Gift of Lights (Dover): Dover Motor Speedway hosts a drive-through light spectacular with more than 60 scenes and 3 million lights.
• Dashing Through Downtown Dover Parade: The glow is warm and inviting along Loockerman Street in the heart of the capital city.
• Camden-Wyoming Christmas Parade: Light-bedazzled parade floats add to the season’s cheer in this small-town celebration.
Southern Delaware
• Schellville Enchanted Christmas Celebration (Rehoboth Beach): Lights by the thousands create a world of their own at this “pop-up” Christmas village.
• Winter Wonderfest (Milton): Take a cozy and dazzling one-mile drive through the “Fields of Christmas Dreams.”
• Lewes Lights: Online map gives travelers a self-guided tour past the brightly decorated coastal homes.
