Dog owners can make unique gifts for their pets while enjoying cookies themselves at Holiday Cookie & Dog Treat Decorating at the Selbyville Public Library on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at the library, at 11 S. Main Street, the event is free and open to all ages. Pre-registration is appreciated. See www.selbyvillelibrary.org for more information.
“Anybody can come. We have enough cookies for about 40 people, but if we end up getting more, we can get more cookies,” Library Director Kelly Kline said.
The cookies for dogs are from Tail Bangers in Millsboro and will be decorated with a yogurt frosting, safe for dogs. Human-grade cookies can also be decorated.
“This is the third or fourth year we have done this,” Kline said. “We get all ages. We’ve had young people, their parents, their grandparents. It’s a nice gift to give if you know someone who has dogs and are always spoiling them. All of us here at the library love our pets, and we’re always talking about things we do to go out of our way to show them they are cared for. This is just one of those things, to give them a little treat.”