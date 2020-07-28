Author Gretchen Sorin will join a live online “Spirited Discussion” of her new book, “Driving While Black: African American Travel and the Road to Civil Rights,” presented by the History Book Festival, on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 5 p.m.
“The liberating nature of automobiles has long been romanticized in song, film and literature, but that narrative has largely been owned by white Americans,” organizers said. “For the average black American, restriction of movement — a holdover from slavery — lingered long into the 20th century and shaped the way African Americans navigated behind the wheel.
“Long car rides and vacations required careful preparation, early morning departures and infrequent pit stops. In grassroots fashion (most famously with the ‘Green Book’ guidebooks), a new industry sprang up, a world of black-only B&Bs, hotels and restaurants that played a vital role in the civil rights movement by feeding and housing activists who traveled South to protest.”
Sorin is Distinguished Professor and director of the Cooperstown Graduate Program of the State University of New York.
“Driving While Black” contains personal remembrances of her family’s carefully planned road trips from New Jersey to North Carolina in the 1950s and 1960s. Sorin and her brother were unaware of the pains their parents took to ensure the trips were without peril, in a time when many Southern towns boasted of a lack of racial diversity and flaunted their connection to the Ku Klux Klan.
The Zoom event is free, but registration is required: go to historybookfestival.org and click on “2020 Events.” The 2020 Virtual History Book Festival is presented in cooperation with the Lewes Public Library and sponsored by Delaware Humanities and the Lee Ann Wilkinson Group.
Copies of “Driving While Black” with signed archival bookplates are available from the festival’s official bookseller, Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach, as well as at Biblion in Lewes. Festival organizers encouraged readers to support local independent bookstores. Copies also may be borrowed from the Lewes Public Library; call (302) 645-2733 or email lewes.library@gmail.com to arrange for curbside pickup.
The 2020 Virtual History Book Festival: Bring History Home will feature free weekly “Spirited Discussions” over the next several months. For the most up-to-date information on coming books and authors, visit historybookfestival.org.