Searching for sea-glass has become a favorite pastime for millions of people who either live or vacation in coastal regions worldwide. Over the past 20 years, the popularity of sea-glass hunting has gained momentum, according to organizers of an upcoming festival.
The Lewes Historical Society is inviting individuals and enthusiasts who have collections of one-of-a-kind sea glass shards to participate in their annual Mid-Atlantic Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival, scheduled to take place this year on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4.
“Throughout 2023, the Society will strive to make each of our events and programs more mission focused,” said Andrew Lyter, the LHS’s executive director. “History is at the core of all that we do, and we are eager to share the dynamic maritime heritage of the greater Lewes region at this event.”
There is no charge to exhibit a collection; however, collectors must be pre-registered and cannot sell to attendees during the festival. Private collections do not have to be from the Lewes area. In fact, the Society encourages unique and diverse exhibits. To pre-register a collection as an exhibitor at the Lewes Historical Society’s Mid-Atlantic Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival email nlamotte@historiclewes.org by April 30.
Vendor applications are currently being accepted for the 2023 Mid-Atlantic Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival, until March 15. The selection of vendors will be juried. Artificial sea-glass will not be allowed at the event.
The 2023 Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival will have an expanded venue, including the Society’s canalfront United States Life Saving Station Boat House (c. 1884). The event will include a lecture series, children’s educational area, maritime interpreters in historic attire, the Sussex Tavern, additional food and art vendors, as well as a variety of antique glass and sea-glass collectors.
The two-day event lecture series will range in subjects from sea-glass to local shipwrecks and coastal conservation. Richard LaMotte, the author of the award-winning book “Pure Sea Glass,” will be holding an audience on Saturday morning. Angie Barker, curator of the Delaware Technical Community College’s exhibition “Treasures of the Sea” will speak both days on the famed treasure hunter Mel Fisher’s search for the historic 1622 shipwreck of the Atocha.
The exhibition is currently being held at the Georgetown campus. For more information, visit historiclewes.org.