The Lewes Historical Society, known for its focus on education, is offering nine online courses to the community from Feb. 17 through April 14. The classes will be instructed by seven different staff and qualified volunteers, whose profiles can all be read on the Society’s website.
The local and regional class topics vary from art and architecture to slavery and preservation and can be viewed on specific Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. by Zoom. The cost to attend each class is $25, or the option to purchase all nine segments is available for a discounted $175.
Classes scheduled for the spring of 2021:
- Class 1 – Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m., James Abbott presents “That Looks So Familiar: The Architecture of Lewes, Delaware”
- Class 2 – Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m., Ann Shafer presents “City/Country: Reflections on the American Scene Through the Fine Art of Printmaking”
- Class 3 – Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 10 a.m., James Abbott presents “Elected Pomp: The Tastes of Our Presidents”
- Class 4 - Wednesday, March 10, at 10 a.m., Abigail Davis presents “Viral Vessels & Medical Mitigation at the Delaware Breakwater Quarantine Station”
- Class 5 – Wednesday, March 17, at 10 a.m., Jose Marcos Salaverria presents “Escape from Enslavement: Journey to Freedom in the Delmarva Region, Prior to 1850”
- Class 6 – Wednesday, March 24, at 10 a.m., James Abbott presents “SAFE: A History of American Preservation”
- Class 7 – Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 10 a.m., Denise Clemons presents “How Cookbooks Tell Our History”
- Class 8 – Wednesday, April 7, 10 a.m., Andrew Lyter presents “Going among the English Sailors’: American Tars Serving in the Royal Navy, 1813”
- Class 9 – Wednesday, April 14, 10 a.m., Bill Meehan presents “John J. Raskob’s ‘elaborate library’ at Archmere”
Registration is available online at historiclewes.org.