The Historic Village in Ocean View will host a presentation for its first book, “Chickens on Delmarva: 100 Years of Backyard Flocks, Farms and Friends” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, at Hall’s Store Visitor & Education Center in Ocean View.
Joanne Guilfoil, the book’s author, and a board member of the Historic Village, will discuss the book and read excerpts, informing and educating the audience about decades of chickens on Delmarva and sharing information about a mysterious liquor stash in a Bethany chicken coop, sex-reversal in chickens, Perdue chicken in Baghdad and Mitzi Perdue’s visit to the White House with Frank Perdue, Cecile Steele and the broiler industry and fanciers, Delaware Blue Hens and members of the local 4H members.
Photos of Guilfoil’s registered flock will be displayed, and she will talk about the part that Selbyville that played in the colorful story of chickens on Delmarva.
“This is the 100th anniversary of Cecile Steele, who started the poultry industry on Delmarva, the anniversary of when she got that first batch of chickens. She never expected to start an industry,” Marsha Evans, who handles publicity for the Historic Village, said this week.
“She ordered 50 chickens and she got 500. And because of that sort of mistake, she turned it into a profit-making venture. She kept all 500 of them and realized she was making a good profit. So, the next year, she ordered more and more, and other people started jumping on the bandwagon when they realized what a profitable venture it could be. The book launch is another way to celebrate Cecile Steele and the town of Ocean View,” Evans said.
“This is our inaugural book launch, so this is exciting for us, and we want to invite the membership and the public to come and celebrate this event,” Evans said.
Guilfoil will sign books beginning at 6:30 p.m. Books will be for sale for $45, with $10 from each sale being donated to the Historic Village.
Wine and snacks will be available, and a book will be awarded as a door prize.