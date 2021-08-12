When he tours with Kev Marcus, Wil B. likes to take time to walk around a town and enjoy its unique character.
During a recent telephone interview with the Coastal Point, he said he hopes to have time to enjoy Selbyville, Ocean View and nearby Bethany Beach while Black Violin — the duo he is part of — is in town, performing at Freeman Arts Pavilion on Friday, Aug. 13.
Described as an American hip-hop duo from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Black Violin is composed of Wilner Baptiste, whose stage name is Wil B., and Kevin Sylvester, who uses the stage name Kev Marcus — both classically trained string instrumentalists.
Sylvester plays violin and Baptiste plays viola, and they have built quite a following.
Baptiste, who said he is not related to nationally known musician Jon Baptiste of Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show” fame, said Black Violin fills a musical niche “that wasn’t being filled before.”
The men met and played together in the Dillard High School of the Performing Arts orchestra when they were in high school in Fort Lauderdale. Baptiste wanted to play saxophone in the band, but the orchestra teacher got him assigned to his class by winning a golf bet with the band instructor. Classically trained by day, the two put on headphones and listened to the hottest rap records each night. After high school, they studied at different colleges, with Sylvester choosing Florida International University and Baptiste going to Florida State.
Afterward, they moved into an apartment together “and started trying to produce other musicians.”
“We started this back in 2002, and basically it’s a tradition from high school,” Baptiste told the Coastal Point.
“We went to college. We came together, worked on producing and creating pop music with heavy influence on classical music — something we had always done,” he said, recalling how his band teacher “saw excitement in my face, because I was really excited about learning to play the saxophone to make money.”
He never learned that instrument, but these days, he said he has no desire to, because he’s deeply engrained with Black Violin, and playing classical and hip-hop music, jazz and even a little folk.
In Sylvester’s early years, “I didn’t want to be the violinist in my neighborhood,” he said in a 2012 interview provided by Black Violin’s publicist.
When he was in fifth grade, he said, he got into a little trouble “and my mom said she needed me to get into something, so she took me to Saturday morning violin class.”
“At our shows, there’s something for everybody,” Baptiste told the Coastal Point.
“I love jazz, John Coltrane — all those great jazz musicians. People who have never seen us before, if you love music and you want to hear something different, and you want to have a great experience, we are more than just a show,” he noted. “It’s high-energy. It’s an experience. It’s one of those shows that will evoke emotion out of you,” he said, adding that 75 percent of the music is original and the rest are covers.
Baptiste, 39, and his wife, Corryn, have three children, ages 3, 4 and 5. Sylvester, also 39, and his wife, Anne, have three teenaged girls, and both find it difficult to be away from their families for too long while on tour, Baptiste said.
“We have music in the house, a lot of goofing around and always music playing. Sometimes we have music hour. They come into my studio and they are touching everything,” Baptiste said of his young children with a laugh.
“As far as our genre, we try not to limit ourselves with genre but with creating. We feel we have fallen into a lot of different categories. Yes, when you are trying to submit your album for a Grammy, you have to choose a category; but as far as putting ourselves into a category, we try to stay away from strictly classical, folk. We have done folk, hip-hop festivals.
“In coming years, we will continue doing what we are doing, with a little more focus on our foundation that grants scholarships. Our wives are running it,” Baptiste said.
He and Sylvester — who played two sold-out shows at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts with the National Symphony Orchestra to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s death — found covering hip-hop songs on violins was popular in local clubs. They sent a tape to “Showtime at the Apollo” and were eventually invited to appear on the show.
Performer Alicia Keys’ manager asked them to perform with her at the Billboard Awards. They’ve toured with Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park, opened for the Wu-Tang Clan, composed the music for the Fox series “Pitch,” worked with Alessia Cara, 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne, while also touring and play up to 200 shows every year. Black Violin released two independent, self-financed albums before releasing “Stereotypes” in 2016.
“We had a wall that we wrote stuff on,” Baptiste stated in Black Violin’s biography, describing the process that led to the album “Take the Stairs.”
“We had all the ideas about what story we were going to convey. And it kept coming back to the idea of hope — songs that spoke about going against the grain, carrying through struggle, being optimistic. We wanted to say, ‘It’s tough out there, but don’t give up. … Hope is the thread that keeps this thing together.’ It’s the heartbeat of this album.
“But then a lot of tentacles went different ways — the song ‘Impossible is Possible’ is about challenging people. So, it went different directions from just being hopeful. We took it a little further,” he said.
Black Violin “has been all about taking things further, exceeding expectations, challenging conventions. The classical-meets-hip-hop duo has steadily built a devoted following and a diverse touring base,” according to their publicist.
“When you do something you love, it’s not difficult,” Baptiste said.
“I’m just going onstage and being who I am. When people want to listen, when you touch them and make them want to keep fighting, to see that spreading out to more people, it’s about way more than just the music,” he said.
Through the TurnAround Arts program, Baptiste and Sylvester also connect with more than 100,000 students throughout the year, mostly at low-income and Title I schools, and they have adopted Bethune Elementary, in Florida’s Broward County, near where they grew up, for a mentorship program.
Black Violin’s music is a movement, Baptiste said, “an organism that’s its own thing and really feels necessary.”
“We wanted something different, beautiful songs that could go to radio. I sing every night, so that’s nothing new, but we felt like we’ve never had that one song that can help elevate us to the next level. This album has records, like ‘One Step,’ that can appeal to everybody, so we lean a bit more on that, but we still had to keep that quintessential Black Violin sound,” Baptiste stated.
“When you’re a creative musician, when you press record, you let the music lead you,” Sylvester said.
“The vocals have definitely stepped up each time. Wil becomes more of a vocalist on each album and finds his voice a little more. It solidifies us as artists, too, trying to make a bigger stamp,” he said.