On the first Friday of July, Lewes Historical Society’s Museum Associate Bill Hicks will be front and center, portraying Lewes legend Dagworthy Derrickson Joseph, the keeper of the Cape Henlopen Lighthouse from 1867 to 1910. Joseph had one of the longest tenures for a keeper in an era when there were six lighthouses in the town, with few keepers.
Joseph was a major in the Union Army during the Civil War and came back to Lewes following the conflict to take charge of the Cape Henlopen Lighthouse, which was the sixth lighthouse built in the U.S. He and his family of eight lived in the large Keepers House next to the lighthouse, overlooking the ocean.
Hicks will be at the Lewes History Museum, located at 101 Adams Avenue in Lewes, on Friday, July 2, from 1 to 3 p.m. during the society’s Victorian First Friday program. Hicks’ depiction of Joseph will also include history on all six lighthouses in Lewes’ past. The program is free with a $5 admission to the museum. Children 12 or younger are admitted free of charge. For more information, visit historiclewes.org or call (302) 645-7670.