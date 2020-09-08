The Heidi Lowe Gallery will offer a class in making stackable rings on Sept. 14. Students will design and create three sterling silver rings that can be stacked together, and will learn all the metalsmithing skills necessary to make the rings.
They will learn how to form, solder, file and set a stone. No two rings will be alike, as each student will personalize their ring to their liking.
“This is a great introduction class for everyone interested in making jewelry,” said Lowe. “Learning a new skill such as jewelry-making is a great way to spend an afternoon at the beach.”
Lowe is offering the Stackable Rings class in the afternoon from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Registration for the classes is open to anyone over the age of 13 and costs $100 per person, plus a small material fee. The class has limited availability, so people should visit the HeidiLoweJewelry.com to register in advance.
Heidi Lowe Gallery in Rehoboth Beach is under construction at the moment. Lowe’s temporary studio space is at 17522 Ward Avenue, Lewes. The space is open for classes and by appointment. For more information, call (302) 227-9203 or visit www.heidilowejewelry.com.