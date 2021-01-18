Heidi Lowe Gallery will host a gem show on Feb. 5-7. The trunk show will be open by appointment during the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“We usually go to the annual international Tucson Gem Show, but this year we’re doing a COVID pivot and so excited to bring a part of the Tucson Gem show to SoDel at the gallery!” said gallery owner Lowe.
The trunk show provides patrons, stone lovers, and students the opportunity to handpick from a wide variety of stones that normally wouldn’t be available locally. The Heidi Lowe team can also set any stones into custom jewelry.
Heidi Lowe Gallery is open for shopping by appointment, curbside pick-up, and for private and group classes, at 17522 Ward Avenue, #2, Lewes. For more information, visit www.heidilowegallery.com.