Heidi Lowe Gallery will host a Gemstone & Drusy Trunk Show from Saturday, Nov. 21, through Saturday, Dec. 5. The trunk show will be open by appointment during the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the gallery being closed on Thanksgiving Day.
The trunk show provides patrons the opportunity to hand-pick the drusies they would like Lowe to make into custom jewelry for themselves or holiday gifts. Customers have until Dec. 5 to place custom orders.
“Jewelry is always a special gift, and it is even more special when it’s one-of-a-kind and designed with the person in mind,” Lowe said. “I look forward to the opportunity to work with my customers to create special gifts for the holidays.”
Heidi Lowe Gallery is open for shopping by appointment, curbside pick-up, and for private and group classes at 175 Ward Avenue #2, Lewes. For more information, visit www.heidilowegallery.com.