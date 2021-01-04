Heidi Lowe Gallery is offering its first eight-week class — an in-depth introduction to jewelrymaking, on Thursdays from Jan. 21 through March 11, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. While making two class projects, students will learn the fundamentals of working with metal and designing pieces that begin to hone in on their own artistic voice. Techniques that will be taught include sawing, drilling, filing, forming with pliers and hammers, soldering, finishing, a stone setting, texturing, making jump rings, and more.
“This will be more of a deep dive into the jewelrymaking fundamentals, focusing on the processes and skills. I am excited to have Shella, a longtime jewelry instructor from New York City, here to teach with us,” said Lowe.
Previous jewelrymaking experience is not required. Copper will be provided for the first project. The materials fee will depend on the student’s individual project designs and will be discussed during class.
The Heidi Lowe Gallery team is following COVID-19 safety guidelines and protocols of the CDC and government officials. Classes are limited in size to enable social distancing. Tools and surfaces are cleaned frequently. Proper mask-wearing is required at all times while in the studio. Using hand sanitizer upon arrival is required, and it is readily available throughout classes, as are sanitizing wipes.
Heidi Lowe Gallery is open for shopping by appointment, for curbside pickup, and for private and group classes, at 17522 Ward Avenue #2, Lewes. For more information, visit www.heidilowegallery.com or call (302) 227-9203.