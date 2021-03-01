Heidi Lowe Gallery in Lewes is offering a four-week jewelrymaking class for people to learn how to play with color using etching and enameling techniques to make their own pendant. The classes are set for Mondays, March 15 through April 4, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
The in-depth four-week class will explore champlevé enameling — the method of filling hollow spaces of metal with enamel. Each student will design and etch a piece of copper that will then be filled in with colored glass and made into a pendant. This class is great for beginners, as well as advanced students looking to learn a new skill, Lowe said.
“This process of enameling is such a meditative activity that the end product is an extra bonus!” added Amanda Moore, class instructor.
Other upcoming jewelrymaking classes at Heidi Lowe Gallery are set for Mondays from 12:30 to 3 p.m.:
- Wire Drawing Earrings, March 22;
- Mantra Cuff Bracelet, April 5;
- Patterned Statement Earrings, April 19; and
- Stackable Rings, May 3.
Heidi Lowe Gallery can also teach a class for a family or small group. Call the gallery for details and scheduling.
Heidi Lowe Gallery is open for shopping by appointment, curbside pick-up, and for private and group classes at 17522 Ward Avenue #2, Lewes. For more information, visit www.heidilowegallery.com or call (302) 227-9203.