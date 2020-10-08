Halloween is a few weeks away, and while children might be dreaming up creative costumes, parents may find themselves wondering how to keep the holiday fun when some towns have canceled their trick-or-treat times.
Have no fear, moms and dads, because area businesses and community organizations have stepped up to offer family fun that has all the essential elements of the season.
The Millville Boardwalk on Route 26, home of Agape Creamery, Lighthouse Beach Golf and Captain’s Quarter’s Arcade, is hosting a series of events throughout October. Every Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m., children are welcome for a Fall Craft Night.
On weekends, family activities take center stage at the Millville Boardwalk. Each Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., visitors are being invited to Build a Scarecrow (or a Spooky Ghost) in the grass area next to the pavilion. On Saturday, Oct. 17, pumpkin painting will be offered as well.
On Sundays, the folks at Millville Boardwalk are offering hay rides around the complex, including a stop in a “pumpkin patch” where pumpkins can be purchased at a price of $5 for small pumpkins or $8 for a large one, according to Assistant Manager Jessica Biasotto. Hayrides depart every 15 minutes.
On Oct. 29, the Millville Boardwalk will host trick-or-treating at dusk, and on Halloween, there will be a costume parade. Biasotto said the exact time for the parade will be announced on the Millville Boardwalk Facebook page, but she said it will be during daytime hours.
Masks are required for participants of all the activities, Biasotto said, and social distancing will also be necessary.
At Shipwrecked Ice Cream & Miniature Golf in Ocean View, anyone who visits during October in costume will receive a 40 percent discount on a golf game. That goes for anyone, no matter how young or how old, according to owner Patrick Adams.
In Millville, a cooperative effort between Lord’s Landscaping and the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce will culminate in Whimsical Woods, a child-friendly Halloween trail at the Lord’s property on Route 26.
Whimsical Woods will be held on Oct. 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. The entrance fee is $30 per “pod” of up to six people, plus a $3 credit-card processing fee. All proceeds will go to the Ball4All Foundation, which benefits area youth.
Each group attending Whimsical Woods will select a specific time for their tour through the event, in order to ensure social distancing. Groups will have a chance to take photos with different characters. An optional “Spooky Trail” will also be available, in addition to the Whimsical Woods for younger folk.
For adults waiting for their turn to tour the 5-acre site, the Bethany Beverage Co. will offer complementary a Sussex County champagne station. (ID required for alcoholic beverages).
Visitors to Whimsical Woods should hang on to their tickets until the end of their tour in order for all children in their pod to receive a free book, courtesy of Bethany Beach Books.
All registration for Whimsical Woods will be done online, at business.bethany-fenwick.org/events/details/whimsical-woods-10-27-2020-21781. Check-in will be at the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, across the street. Volunteers will come to each car to verify registration, and will accompany each group to their socially distanced waiting spot. Groups should arrive 30 minutes before their tour time in order to park and check in.
Looking for something a little more frightful? A newcomer to the beach area, Screams at the Beach has brought its trailer of terror to the former La Tonelteca restaurant across from the Millville fire hall — which will soon by the new site of the Salted Rim restaurant — according to Screams at the Beach owner Brian Turner.
Turner said the attraction is open every Friday and Saturday night through Halloween. He said Screams at the Beach uses actors to create scary scenarios in “The Haunt” and that, because of COVID-19, much of the action will occur outdoors.
On Halloween night, he said, little ones are welcome to visit a not-so-scary version of the attraction from 5 to 7 p.m., where actors will be handing out candy and there will be fun activities for younger children.
Having previously operated Screams at the Beach in Georgetown, Turner said the Millville attraction has “all of our major actors,” as well as the creator and director from years past. After a two-year-hiatus, Turner said, he is happy to return, at the new location, “with our boldest terror experience yet.”
He said his company will be partnering with Salted Rim for future seasonal shows, in addition to the Halloween production.
For more information, visit screamsatthebeach.com.