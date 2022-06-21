Coming to the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center on July 10 at 7 p.m. are the handbell ensemble The Raleigh Ringers.
Founded in 1990, The Raleigh Ringers is an Emmy-nominated, internationally-acclaimed concert handbell choir based in Raleigh, N.C. The group has been entertaining audiences with unique interpretations of sacred, secular and popular music, including rock-and-roll tunes that the group has become noted for, along with original compositions written just for The Raleigh Ringers.
The Raleigh Ringers perform on one of the most extensive collections of bells and bell-like instruments owned by any handbell ensemble in the world. The current grand total is 35 octaves composed of 377 individual pieces of equipment. Each individual handbell set has its own unique sound. By mixing the sounds of the instruments, members of The Raleigh Ringers are able to create contrasting moods and highlight melodic lines, bringing richness and depth to the music they perform.
The performance is sponsored by Capital Ringers, Southern Delaware’s own handbell ensemble. Admission costs $22 for adults or $10 for children. For tickets, visit capitalringers.org, or rr.org/events/concerts.