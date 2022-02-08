The Delaware State Fair this week announced two more nights of entertainment for the 2022 Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series lineup at the M&T Bank Grandstand.
Halestorm will perform on Friday, July 22, at 7:30 p.m. The American rock band from Red Lion, Pa., consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Lzzy Hale, her brother drummer/percussionist Arejay Hale, guitarist Joe Hottinger and bassist Josh Smith.
Their single “Love Bites (So Do I)” made Halestorm the first-ever female-fronted group to earn the top spot on the format. The group’s self-titled debut album was released on April 28, 2009, through Atlantic Records. Their second album, “The Strange Case Of...” was released on April 10, 2012. Its lead single, “Love Bites (So Do I),” won the Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance on Feb. 10, 2013. Their third album, “Into the Wild Life” (2015), peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. The band’s fourth album, “Vicious” (2018), debuted at No. 8 on the chart, becoming their second Top 10 record.
“This music chose us, and we’re just hanging on,” Lzzy Hale said. “Our greatest accomplishment is that we’ve been the same members for over 15 years, and we’re continuing to make and release music. We want to always try new things. We’re still extremely hungry and open to opportunities, and we’re hungry to prove we deserve to be here. We’re so lucky to still be a band and have people care about our music. And there’s still so much more to do.”
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the July 22 concert. Tickets cost $20 for Grandstand tickets, $30 for Stadium tickets, $40 for Track tickets or $65 for PIT tickets, plus service fees. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 11, at noon at www.delawarestatefair.com.
Hank Williams Jr. will perform at the fair on Saturday, July 30, at 7:30 p.m. Williams has sold 70 million albums worldwide, with six platinum albums, 20 gold albums, 13 No. 1 albums and 10 No. 1 singles.
Marking 52 years since his first album in 1964, he released “It’s About Time” on Jan. 15. In addition to the history-making “Are You Ready for the Country,” the project includes new tunes such as “Dress Like an Icon,” “Just Call Me Hank,” “It’s About Time” and “The Party’s On,” as well as re-recorded versions of classics “Mental Revenge” and “Born to Boogie” with Brantley Gilbert, Justin Moore and Brad Paisley on guitar.
“It’s About Time” is Williams’ 37th album in his five-decade career. His accolades include ACM Entertainer of the Year, CMA Entertainer of the Year and BMI Icon, in addition to winning a Grammy and being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. As a touring artist, Williams is considered a pioneer in bringing arena rock production values to country music.
Door for the July 30 concert will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $40 for Grandstand tickets, $45 for Stadium tickets, $55 for Track tickets or $80 for PIT tickets, plus service fees. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 11, at noon at www.delawarestatefair.com.
Other shows and entertainment previously announced and currently on sale include:
- Thursday, July 21 — Sam Hunt with Roman Alexander;
- Saturday, July 23 — Nelly;
- Sunday, July 24 — Demo Derby presented by Taylor & Messick;
- Tuesday, July 26, TobyMac with Cade Thompson;
- Wednesday, July 27 — ZZ Top; and
- Thursday, July 28 — Harness racing presented by Harrington Raceway & Casino.