It was Pablo Picasso who keenly observed, “The purpose of art is washing the dust of daily life off our souls.”
In his modest way, with the spotlight on the community — local painters, photographers and quilters — instead of his own works in oil, John Bandish is catering to souls and bringing various forms of art back to the Greater Millsboro Art League, which not that long ago was in jeopardy of closing.
“It’s a lot of fun to be part of something that is growing, like a phoenix rising from the ashes, as far as rebranding of the art league. It’s a fantastic feeling to give back and know you’re helping the community,” the Millsboro resident said.
He’s also committed to keeping the memory of Alice Hudson alive. In 1989, Hudson, a prominent figure in the history of Millsboro, founded the art league.
On the verge of being shuttered after inactivity, especially during the height of the pandemic, the art league now has new members, regular hours, volunteers, shows, workshops and lofty plans.
“We are becoming an organization that is being supportive of all different types of art disciplines and people of different backgrounds. We are happy about the future for the art league and for art in the general Millsboro community and in Sussex County. We have ideas for wanting to make partnerships with other art organizations in and around Delmarva. It’s been a lot of work, but there is a lot of fulfillment to help create and foster a creative environment for people where they might not have that,” said Bandish, who is working with fellow Co-President Angie Rodkey of Millsboro.
Currently, there is a quilt show at the art league, located on Main Street, and it will continue through Aug. 27. All the quilts are fashioned by local quilters.
About 20 people participated in a recent candle-making workshop, and it will be offered again in the fall, at Christmas and for Valentine’s Day.
“A lot of other great things are coming up,” Bandish said, including an acrylic painting class, members’ show in October, writing workshops, a small-works show geared toward the holidays in December, framing, films and live music, and events for children.
“We’re working on live music in July. What we are going to do is put on social media the opportunity for smaller acts, duos, trios. We supply the space … and we will split the proceeds, like we do for workshops,” Bandish said.
Instructors are needed for children’s activities. Anyone interested can visit the league’s website at www.millsboroartleague.org.
Bandish, who lives in Millsboro with his wife, Avery, studied at Temple University’s Tyler School of Art & Architecture, and abroad in Rome — an experience he said changed his “perspective of everything.”
“I ended up getting to study with some of the Italians over there and being able to look at, firsthand, all of these magnificent works of art. I started doing portrait painting. I studied with figure painters,” he said.
An oil painter, he is rooted in classical traditions but has his own approach and color palette “that is on the brighter side of life, putting out a happier, more positive energy through art.”
“I draw a lot of my inspiration from certain classics, as far as European — I would point toward the French landscape painters. Turner — his landscapes are fantastic, the color palette and the light were very influential to what was eventually the impressionists. That left an impactful feeling on me,” he said, referring to London-born artist Joseph Mallord William Turner.
With a background of volunteering and working at art museums and organizations in the Philadelphia area, including the Woodmere Art Museum and the Barnes Foundation, Bandish, who is employed by Denney Electric Supply in Millsboro, started teaching oil painting at the Greater Millsboro Art League and became friends with former art league director Debra Doucette and her husband, Dave.
“I knew they needed help and they were trying to turn things around. Change can be difficult for most people, and sometimes it’s best when somebody new comes in. I came from other arts organizations, so I have a knowledge base of how organizations work and what was successful for them. Debra Doucette had somebody ask me about a board position, about getting more involved. I showed up at a meeting, and she nominated me to be her replacement. She said, ‘How do you feel about that?’ I said, ‘OK. Good,’” he said.
The art league is open on Mondays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. and on Thursdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and is attracting visitors. Membership is increasing and is open to anyone, for $40 per person, per year.
“There is definitely a lot of interest. Every single time we have open hours, we have had people come in. We just had our first solo show in a long time. Jeanne Woodward, a photographer who is based in Ocean City, had a show,” he said.
Bandish said he hopes to build a permanent gallery space in the art league building. In exchange for having a piece on display or for sale, the artist will be asked to sit in the gallery during open hours and talk to visitors.
Bandish said the art league is looking for funding and organizers are grateful for the Town of Millsboro’s support.
“They don’t want us to go under. They see us as an asset,” Bandish said.
“We have a lot of work ahead of us, but we are up to the challenge. We are making it happen financially.”