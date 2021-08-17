Gravelight Press of Milton is partnering with Browseabout Books of Rehoboth on the upcoming release a new horror collection, “Halloween Party ’21,” through a social-media cover-reveal promotion.
Beginning Aug. 17, Browseabout will unveil a new portion of the “Halloween Party ’21” cover on its Facebook page each week through early September. Facebook visitors who like, comment on or share the posts will be automatically entered to win one of several free copies of the collection courtesy of the publisher, with no purchase necessary. Selected entrants will be contacted to pick up their free copy at Browseabout after the contest ends.
“Every year, we are so excited to offer our customers new books from Devil’s Party Press and its sister company, Gravelight,” said Jessie Jones, author liaison at Browseabout. “We enjoy supporting this indie publishing company because we love the many unique titles they produce, and so do our readers. I think the cover reveal is going to be a lot of fun.”
“We’re thrilled that Browseabout Books is partnering with us on the cover reveal and that they continue to champion our titles,” said Dianne Pearce, Gravelight’s publisher. “We worked tirelessly to make ‘Halloween Party ’21’ extra-special from cover to cover. In addition to the many creepy tales readers will find in this collection, book designer David Yurkovich tricked it out with an assortment of visual delights.”
The collection features original works by numerous Delmarva authors, including Kim DeCicco, Morgan Golladay, Nancy North Walker, and Robert Fleming. Authors beyond Delaware include James Goodridge, R. David Fulcher, Phil Giunta and Bernie Brown.
“Halloween Party ’21” will be available in e-pub format on Sept. 9. It will be released in paperback format on Sept. 13, with availability from Browseabout Books and other select retailers. Visit gravelightpress.com for more information.