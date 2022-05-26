Guests attending the Georgetown Public Library’s Summer Reading Kick-Off Party 2022 will watch a newly released family film on a blow-up screen at Sandhill Fields, try to dunk school officials in a dunk tank, and be able to enjoy music and other festivities.
The event is planned for 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. Those attending are being asked to take blankets or beach chairs. In case of rain, the event will be on Saturday, June 11.
“This is a chance for kids and families in the Georgetown area to come together and celebrate a love of reading. This is a statewide event. All of the libraries are doing it, but everybody does it differently,” said Library Director Rachel Culver.
Those attending will have the opportunity to knock local principals and teachers into the dunk tank. The band Notes on the Beach will provide background music. Kona Ice will have flavored ices for sale, free for the first 100 children. The Stockley Tavern food truck will be selling items including sandwiches, burgers and cheesesteaks. Library mascot Kody O’Bear will be there, posing for pictures.
“The main thing is signing up for the summer reading program. The theme is ‘Oceans of Possibility,’” Culver said, explaining that anyone — children or adults — who registers for the challenge, available online at https://sussexcountyde.beanstack.org/reader365, must agree to read for a minimum of 10 hours throughout the summer. They can read anything they choose.
Those who complete 10 hours of reading will receive a prize.
Prizes will also be awarded for every additional five hours of reading completed. Prizes include gift cards to bookstores.
Last year, about 130 people attended the Kick-Off Party, and Culver said she hopes to see the number double this year.