The artists of Gallery One in Ocean View are welcoming new partners Jill Glassman, Cindy Beyer and Ray Ewing in their first in-person reception since 2019, set for Saturday, Oct. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m.
“Gallery One’s newest additions share something in common: they all bring a unique perspective to catching that fleeting and illusive moment where light, color and atmosphere are at their peak,” representatives said.
Ewing brings to Gallery One a love of the plein-air painting tradition. For the past 10 years, he has taken his painting outdoors. Working in multiple media — oil, watercolor and pastel — he has been an art instructor, an active juror and a guest lecturer in the Washington, D.C., area for more than 30 years. He has been featured in solo and group shows throughout the Mid-Atlantic and his works have been included in the Department of State’s Art in Embassies Program. Ewing is a member of the Mid-Atlantic Plein Air Painters Association, and a signature member of the Baltimore Watercolor Society and the Maryland Pastel Society
Jill Glassman is an award-winning artist working in pastel and oil. She has competed in a wide range of events in the Mid-Atlantic region, and her most recent awards include first place in the Plein Air Easton competition, fourth place in the Left Coast Pastel Society International Show, first place in Quick Draw 2021 New Bern Plein Air and first place in Paint It! Ellicott City, along with honorable mentions in the Arizona Pastel Society International Show and Artist Paint Ocean City.
She is a member of the Mid-Atlantic Plein Air Painters Association, Plein Air Painters of the Chesapeake Bay, the Ocean City Center for the Arts, the Academy Art Museum, the Pastel Society of America, the American Impressionist Society and the Oil Painters of America. She is also a juried member of the Working Artists Forum, and a signature member of the Maryland Pastel Society.
“I love to illustrate what attracts me as simply as I can,” she said. “What inspires me is the color and contrast of light and shadow on the subject.”
Cindy L. Beyer creates vibrant art in pastel, watercolor and oil. She is a member of the Rehoboth, Millsboro, Milton and Ocean City, Md., art league, along with the Maryland, Piedmont (North Carolina) and Naples (southwest Florida) Pastel Societies. She brings to her art the unique experience of having worked in interior design for 20 years.
“Every piece of art has a story, told with color and light,” Beyer said. “From a simple drawing to the most elegant pieces, art extends to the heart, and it makes a house, a home.”
Her mission, she said, “is to create visual art that shares those stories, and will uplift your home with inspiration, offer solace, comfort, and bring peace to your surroundings.”
Gallery One is located at 32 Atlantic Avenue (Route 26) in Ocean View and can be contacted at (302) 537-5055 or art@galleryonede.com.
List of Images
Ray Ewing
Jill Glassman
Cindy Beyer