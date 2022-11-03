Gallery One recently announced the theme for its November show, “First Light,” open to the public through Dec. 1.
“‘At first light’ means dawn, the birth of day. In the words of Oscar Wilde, ‘Veil after veil of thin dusky gauze is lifted, and by degrees the forms and colors of things are restored to them, and we watch the dawn remaking the world in its antique pattern.’ This is a lovely description of the glowing artwork on display this month,” gallery representatives said.
Artist Dale Sheldon’s “Beach Sunrise,” in acrylic, is one example.
“Morning at the beach in Rehoboth often rewards the early risers with spectacular colors as the sun rises, with a different palette every day,” Sheldon said.
The peach light illuminating the calm morning sea in contrasting blues sets a peaceful tone, welcoming the day.
In Laura Hickman’s pastel “Morning After the Storm,” the bright morning sun sparkles on the water, offering the promise of a new beginning after sweeping away the previous night’s storm.
“The morning after a big storm, the sun rises to illuminate the transformation of the ocean’s rage into a slow, calm rhythm that is nature’s gift to all.”
A walk on the beach provides an opportunity to capture the beauty of dawn. Artists Cindy Beyer, in “Morning Stroll,” in acrylic, and Cheryl Wisbrock, in her watercolor “Sunrise Walk,” illustrate the beauty in solitude.
“I was inspired to paint this the morning after several days of dark skies, stormy weather and churning ocean,” Wisbrock said. “The sky still had remnants of angry clouds, but they were being pushed out of the way by soft pastel skies and a warm sun. This first light was an encouraging promise of a beautiful day.”
Lesley McCaskill shows a unique perspective on the beach in “Welcoming the Morning by the Trail,” in acrylic.
“Taking a walk on the trail near Gordons Pond at various times of the day gave me the opportunity to see the variety of colors made by the placement of the sun. The sky has soft pinks and aquas while the close foliage gives deep greens, ochres, blues, and purples.”
In Michelle Marshall’s acrylic “Front Row Seat,” the stage has been set for dawn’s morning show.
Gallery One is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is located at 32 Atlantic Avenue (Route 26) in Ocean View. For more information, call (302) 537-5055 or email art@galleryonede.com.