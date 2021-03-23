Gallery One this week announced the theme of its April show, “The Color Red,” open to the public March 31 through April 27.
“Red draws attention like no other color,” representatives said in describing the theme of the exhibit. “Red emotionally, and as a design element, screams ‘dominance.’ If you want to draw attention in your composition, use red. But additionally, red — being the warmest and most dynamic of the colors — triggers opposing emotions.
“While cool colors, like green and blue, are generally considered peaceful and calming, red is linked to passion and love, but also to power, anger, and danger. Symbolically, red is associated both with Cupid and the Devil, and studies have shown that the mere color can increase a person’s heart rate, elevate blood pressure, and increase respiration, naturally causing energy levels to spike.
“The two techniques, one of using red as a design element to draw attention and show dominance, and the other using red creatively to elicit and illustrate emotion, can both be seen this month beautifully depicted,” they said.
Speaking about creating her acrylic painting “The Red Seashell,” artist Eileen Olson shared how squeezing the red acrylic paint onto her palette immediately elicits a strong passionate feeling of power for her. Red dominates the composition, and the swirling shape of the seashell, done in vibrant shades of red, is designed to pull the view in and excite them.
On the spectrum of abstraction, mixed-media pieces in the show include Jeanne Mueller’s “Flora and Fauna” and Mary B. Boyd’s “Love you More.”
The use of red as “spot color,” to bring attention, and to direct the eye is at work in Lesley McCaskill’s “The Red Umbrella,” an acrylic. The composition is filled with those calming blues and greens, creating a background for the red umbrella to pop dramatically. She also noted that, in real life, she recommends a red umbrella to keep beachgoers oriented on a crowded beach day.
Also utilizing red for a design element is Laura Hickman, in her pastel “Red and Green,” a vibrant painting of an Italian street scene. Red and green are complementary colors on the color wheel (and she notes they are also the colors of the flag of Italy), and being placed near one another in a painting creates a visual double-whammy.
With Marybeth Paterson’s oil painting “Red Roses,” the eye is immediately drawn to her lively subject, while W. Scott Broadfoot’s oil “Cardinal and Pomegranate” delivers a classical rendition of a red cardinal with red pomegranate seeds — both symbolizing passion — laid against a backdrop of green.
Three of the artists skirted the lines between abstraction and reality in their dramatic use of red.
In “Field of Tulips,” an acrylic painting by Dale Sheldon, the artist fills the eye with tulips. A plethora of octagonal shapes of varying size and color, but with the dominance of the red, the eye is given direction, and the resulting image conveys the emotion of spring in all it is chaotic, passionate abundance.
In Joyce Condry’s acrylic painting “Red Sails,” the viewer can experience tumultuous blues and aquas before being snapped into focus by the electric red of sailboat sails navigating the turbulent sea. And, finally, in Michelle Marshall’s “Red Glade in Evening,” the usual benign marshland catches fire in reds as the glow of sunset illuminates the landscape, with the cool blues of the water providing an eye-popping contrast.
Gallery One is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gallery One is located at 32 Atlantic Avenue (Route 26) in Ocean View. For more information, call (302) 537-5055, email art@galleryonede.com or visit www.galleryonede.com.