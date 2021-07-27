Gallery One recently announced the theme of its August show, “Delaware Botanic Gardens,” open to the public July 28 through Aug. 31. The Delaware Botanic Gardens are located in Dagsboro, with a mission to “create a world-class, inspirational, educational public botanic garden in Southern Delaware for the benefit and enjoyment of all.”
Situated on 37 acres along Pepper Creek, which flows into Peppers Creek, the site is located on the gently rolling, verdant, sandy coastal plain, but also features a 12-acre hardwood forest and a wetland marsh with more than 1,000 feet of waterfront along the navigable tidal creek.
“As you can imagine, this provides the visitor with a glimpse into almost every ecosystem in our beautiful and unique area, and provided our artists with abundant inspiration,” gallery representatives said.
“The vision of the Delaware Botanic Gardens was to create beautiful, engaging, gardens that inspire and educate, and it is realized this month through the beautiful paintings hanging at Gallery One, inspired by a trip to this garden oasis in our back yard.”
Artist Eileen Olson summed up the experience for the artist, saying, “After spending a delightful morning at the botanic gardens, I came home with my brain saturated with colors and ideas!” Olson began her piece as a demo and finished it in her back yard among the chirping of birds and garden breezes reminiscent of the outdoor experience at the gardens. Her piece, “Bunny Tree,” is resplendent in bright yellows and complementary blues and lavenders.
Artists Lesley McCaskill, Joyce Condry, Dale Sheldon and Laura Hickman took a more traditional approach to their visit.
McCaskill’s acrylic painting, “Yellow in the Fields,” focuses on the vibrant golds and blues nearby, while Condry’s painting, “The Pond,” celebrates the lush greens complementing the saffron grasses at the edge of the pond, and Laura Hickman’s pastel, “Delaware Botanic Garden,” celebrated her experience of the “charming little pond, teeming with life and color!”
Sheldon’s acrylic painting, “Garden Path,” leads the viewer through the lavender and yellow, along one of the garden’s many meandering paths to the Welcome Center, with the woods beckoning beyond.
Michelle Marshall’s acrylic painting, “Marsh in Morning,” is an explosion of color over the bay, illuminating the vibrant blues and greens of the tidal marsh in all its glory.
Mary Bode Byrd’s acrylic mixed-media painting, “Botanical Garden Visitor,” delights in the abundant waterfowl in the gardens, while W. Scott Broadfoot’s oil painting, “Floor of the Woods,” presents a very up-close and personal experience of the many wildlife varieties in the gardens. Bluebirds, a full nest, snails, frogs and flowers beckon the viewer to explore the hidden world underfoot.
The Delaware Botanic Garden is located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro.
Gallery One, located at 32 Atlantic Avenue in Ocean View, is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is always staffed by one of the artists. For more information, visit the gallery, call (302) 537-5055 or email art@galleryonede.com.