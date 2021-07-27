L McCaskill Yellow Fields acrylic.jpg

Lesley McCaskill's ‘Yellow in the Fields,’ an acrylic, is part of Gallery One's August exhibit, featuring works inspired by the Delaware Botanic Gardens in Dagsboro.

 Coastal Point • Submitted

Gallery One recently announced the theme of its August show, “Delaware Botanic Gardens,” open to the public July 28 through Aug. 31. The Delaware Botanic Gardens are located in Dagsboro, with a mission to “create a world-class, inspirational, educational public botanic garden in Southern Delaware for the benefit and enjoyment of all.”

Situated on 37 acres along Pepper Creek, which flows into Peppers Creek, the site is located on the gently rolling, verdant, sandy coastal plain, but also features a 12-acre hardwood forest and a wetland marsh with more than 1,000 feet of waterfront along the navigable tidal creek.

Olson_Eileen__Bunny_Tree__-Oil.jpg

Eileen Olson's mixed-media work ‘Bunny Tree' was started as a demonstration work and finished in her back yard.

“As you can imagine, this provides the visitor with a glimpse into almost every ecosystem in our beautiful and unique area, and provided our artists with abundant inspiration,” gallery representatives said.

“The vision of the Delaware Botanic Gardens was to create beautiful, engaging, gardens that inspire and educate, and it is realized this month through the beautiful paintings hanging at Gallery One, inspired by a trip to this garden oasis in our back yard.”

Joyce Condry The Pond acrylic n.jpg

Joyce Condrey's 'The Pond' focuses on the lush greens and saffron-yellow grasses at the edge of the pond.

Artist Eileen Olson summed up the experience for the artist, saying, “After spending a delightful morning at the botanic gardens, I came home with my brain saturated with colors and ideas!” Olson began her piece as a demo and finished it in her back yard among the chirping of birds and garden breezes reminiscent of the outdoor experience at the gardens. Her piece, “Bunny Tree,” is resplendent in bright yellows and complementary blues and lavenders.

Artists Lesley McCaskill, Joyce Condry, Dale Sheldon and Laura Hickman took a more traditional approach to their visit.

L. Hickman Delaware Botanic Garden Pastel edited version (002).jpg

Laura Hickman's 'Delaware Botanic Garden,' named for the location and theme of the August exhibit at Gallery One, celebrates her experience of the gardens' pond, 'teeming with life and color.'

McCaskill’s acrylic painting, “Yellow in the Fields,” focuses on the vibrant golds and blues nearby, while Condry’s painting, “The Pond,” celebrates the lush greens complementing the saffron grasses at the edge of the pond, and Laura Hickman’s pastel, “Delaware Botanic Garden,” celebrated her experience of the “charming little pond, teeming with life and color!”

Sheldon’s acrylic painting, “Garden Path,” leads the viewer through the lavender and yellow, along one of the garden’s many meandering paths to the Welcome Center, with the woods beckoning beyond.

M Marshall Marsh in the Morning acrylic.jpg

Michelle Marshall's ‘Marsh in Morning,’ an acrylic work, depicts the tidal marsh in an explosion of color.
M B Byrd Botanical Garden Visitor.jpg

Mary Body Byrd depicts a ‘Botanic Garden Visitor' in her acrylic mixed-media work for the August show at Gallery One.

Michelle Marshall’s acrylic painting, “Marsh in Morning,” is an explosion of color over the bay, illuminating the vibrant blues and greens of the tidal marsh in all its glory.

Mary Bode Byrd’s acrylic mixed-media painting, “Botanical Garden Visitor,” delights in the abundant waterfowl in the gardens, while W. Scott Broadfoot’s oil painting, “Floor of the Woods,” presents a very up-close and personal experience of the many wildlife varieties in the gardens. Bluebirds, a full nest, snails, frogs and flowers beckon the viewer to explore the hidden world underfoot.

WSBroadfoot_FloorOfTheWoods_Oil.jpg

W. Scott Broadfoot's oil painting, 'Floor of the Woods' offers a close-up look at the variety of wildlife in the Delaware Botanic Gardens.

The Delaware Botanic Garden is located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro.

Gallery One, located at 32 Atlantic Avenue in Ocean View, is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is always staffed by one of the artists. For more information, visit the gallery, call (302) 537-5055 or email art@galleryonede.com.