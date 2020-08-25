Gallery One this week announced its September show, “Simple Things in Life,” which will be open to the public Sept. 2-29.
This month’s theme at Gallery One celebrates those small things in life that seem simple, and yet can be described as “essential” — “those little things that people take for granted and that often go unobserved, the sort of things that artists notice and elevate, making us realize that art isn’t always “ART,” kind of like Andy Warhol did with Campbell’s Soup cans and Brillo pad boxes.”
Artist Joyce Condry’s “Washed Ashore,” an acrylic work, is an example — just two simple shells on the beach in their natural setting conveying summer, the sea and beachcombing memories. “You can almost feel the sand between your toes and smell the salt air. Simplicity in composition and image, but perfect.”
Lesley McCaskill’s acrylic painting “Swimmers” illustrates the nurturing simplicity of the view from one’s own back yard. On a similar note, artist Laura Hickman’s pastel painting “Rainy Day Reading” “captures the coziness of a simple day spent reading on the couch with one’s best friend by their side. Done in vibrant colors with almost a graphic feel, the simplicity of the theme sparkles with the complexity of the composition.”
Dale Sheldon’s acrylic painting “Tangier Reflections” is described as “a peaceful ode to a vanishing locale and simpler way of life, as well as a lovely vision of reflected color and shore architecture.”
In artist Mary Bode Byrd’s acrylic painting “Umbrellas,” there is a vibrant display of summertime color. “One of the simple joys of a trip to the beach is that breathtaking moment when you first arrive, and survey the scene below, scanning for your spot for the day, and you are struck by the joyous cacophony of color along the seaside.”
Gallery One is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Face masks and social distancing are required. To ensure safety of all, they may limit the number of visitors at any one time. For more information, call (302) 537-5055, email art@galleryonede.com or visit www.galleryonede.com. Gallery One is located at 32 Atlantic Avenue (Route 26) and is always staffed by an artist.