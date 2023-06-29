Gallery One announced this week the theme of its July show, “Garden Glories,” open to the public June 28 through Aug. 2.
In artist Laura Hickman’s pastel “Garden Glory at Keukenhof,” viewers can admire the garden, and the garden’s admirer!
“Most people like to dress up for special occasions, such as weddings, concerts and dances, but this ‘garden glory’ loved dressing for a world-renowned garden and made quite an impression!” Hickman said.
And what would a garden be without a gardener?
In Ray Ewing’s oil painting “Spring Garden Walk,” Ewing — a renowned plein air artist — was able to capture a figure bringing in the harvest.
In artist Cindy Beyer’s pastel “My Piece of Eden” and Jeanne Mueller’s “Delaware Botanic Moss Garden” in oil, the viewer can take in images of two classic gardens.
The Delaware Botanic Gardens, located in Dagsboro, served as inspiration for Mueller’s piece.
“The Moss Garden is a new garden created this year and further promotes the idea of creating gardens that attract pollinators,” she noted.
Peonies, gerbera daisies and wildflowers are immortalized by Gallery One artists this month.
In artist Joyce Condry’s acrylic painting “Garden Snips” and Mary Bode Byrd’s acrylic mixed-media work “Pretty in Pink,” the viewer can see the blooms at home in their natural garden environment. Bode Byrd’s painting reflects her garden’s “late in the summer glow, captured at dusk, which creates an ethereal pink haze on the warm colored flowers.”
The artist has the ability to create an everlasting garden, to freeze that moment in time.
In Lesley McCaskill’s acrylic “Bountiful Posies,” Michelle Marshall’s acrylic painting “Garden Shadows,” and Marybeth Paterson’s oil painting “Peonies,” the viewer is treated to the stand-alone beauty of each individual bloom separate from its garden, but still honoring it.
“Peonies are outrageously beautiful,” said Paterson. “They are one of my favorite garden blooms, with the largest, lushest flowers. Since it is a perennial, they come back every year. I tried to capture that lushness so this painting could bring that beauty into any season.”
Gallery One is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is located at 32 Atlantic Avenue (Route 26). For more information, call (302) 537-5055 or email art@galleryonede.com. An artist always staffs the gallery.