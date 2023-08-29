Gallery One this week announced the theme of its September show, “Local Landmarks,” open to the public through Oct. 3.
“Webster defines a landmark as an object such as a stone or tree, which marks the boundary of land, or a conspicuous object on land that defines a locality,” gallery representatives said. “This month, the artists of Gallery One are giving us a look at all of those and a history lesson to boot.”
In Lesley McCaskill’s acrylic painting, “Enjoying Henlopen State Park,” she writes, “this park has so much history, situated on the Atlantic and Lewes Bay. From the two lighthouses that have guided ships to the World War II towers that guarded our coasts. Luckily, this has all been preserved and has become part of the current landscape for today’s generation to appreciate.”
For Scott W. Broadfoot’s painting, “Delaware Breakwater Lighthouse,” in oil, the artist describes his inspiration as: “Established in 1885 and visible from the shores of Cape Henlopen State Park, the Delaware Breakwater Lighthouse is one of Delaware’s oldest lighthouses.”
Cheryl Wisbrock’s watercolor, “Fenwick Island Lighthouse,” depicts a youthful lighthouse that’s more than 150 years old. It was originally built and owned by the U.S. government to help protect ships from grounding on the shore. Much of the land was sold and converted to residential use, and the lighthouse is surrounded by housing at proximity. Lighthouse ownership was transferred to the State of Delaware in 1981, and it is now leased to and maintained by a private organization of dedicated citizens.
“For Southern Sussex County, the lighthouse is a significant landmark, having been lovingly restored. It is open to the public several days a week.”
Artist Cindy Beyer’s acrylic “Breakwater Beacon” shows her passion for the classic landmark.
In this beach area, some landmarks have become landmarks in the hearts of children first before officially passing into serious adulthood status landmarks. Such is the case with Laura Hickman’s pastel, “Bethany Beach Boardwalk.”
“Since the early 1900s, young kids have held a tradition of ‘counting the boards’ of Bethany’s boardwalk. Smaller than its neighbors, it has always been the heart of the town, and a historic, beloved landmark.”
So, too, “Dolles at the Museum,” in acrylic, by artist Dale Sheldon, “reflects the history of a landmark that symbolized everything good that was a part of a trip to the boardwalk. When you saw that giant orange sign you knew you had arrived at your destination: fun!”
“After the Dolles boardwalk business property was sold, the City of Rehoboth found a new home for their iconic sign. It is attached to the exterior of the Rehoboth Beach Museum and now greets everyone as they cross the canal and enter the city.”
Michelle Marshall’s acrylic painting, “Gus & Gus,” lovingly depicts a boardwalk destination that has been providing humble boardwalk fare for hungry beachgoers since 1956. “The painting beckons you in with a retro vibe, you can almost smell the cheesesteaks!”
And what would a trip to the boardwalk be without a ferris wheel? In Mary Bode Bryd’s “Wheel of Fun,” in acrylic mixed media, the viewer is brought back to the fun and romance of a magical ride on the ferris wheel. “Imagine being in the car at the top seeing the beach and other rides with the nightlights below.”
For a landmark in Ocean View, visit Gallery One this month and enjoy “Local Landmarks.” The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.