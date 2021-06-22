Gallery One in Ocean View this week announced their July show, “Beach Property,” open to the public, June 30 through July 27.
The beginning of summer locally is traditionally marked by summer residents returning to their beach homes, and visitors who hope one day to have a “home at the beach” arriving in droves for some sand and sea. Some of the gallery’s artists took the theme of the show literally and shared their favorite beach properties.
Artist Laura Hickman’s pastel painting “Bethany’s Smallest,” depicts the smallest building in Bethany Beach, its main house washed away in the 1962 storm and never rebuilt, leaving behind a quaint reminder of the past. And speaking of the past, artist Dale Sheldon’s painting, “Walls’ Apartments,” in acrylic, illustrates the oldest house in Rehoboth Beach. Known as the Lorenzo Dow Martin house, it was built around 1873, when lots in the city were offered for sale for $25.
Artist Leo Kahl’s watercolor piece “Boardwalk Tradition,” painted in loose lush colors that seem to glow, is a portrait of what has made so many families continue to visit the area generation after generation. “It’s not just the beach that makes a visit special, it’s the boardwalk and the family adventures that create lasting memories.”
Mary Bode Byrd’s acrylic mixed-media painting “Waiting for the Band” is lively and full of vibrant color, and pays homage to the bandstand in the heart of Bethany Beach that features many U.S. service bands performing during the summer.
Artist Eileen Olson’s watercolor painting “Bethany Beach Dune Fence” was painted en plein air on the beach after a nor’easter, depicting the power of the waves and the deep blues and greens heightening the drama in the piece. For owners of beach property, storms can be both exciting and nerve-wracking.
Artists Lesley McCaskill and Michelle Marshall also approached the beach property theme from the perspective of the beauty that is in the back yard when one has their own place at the beach. Marshall’s painting, “Beach Property at Sunset,” and McCaskill’s acrylic painting, “View from the Trail,” depict the beauty of the marshes in the area’s state parks. Both paintings depict the marsh at Gordon’s Pond, at different, but equally dramatic times of day, and each painting is alive with color.
Gallery One is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is always staffed by one of the artists. This summer, extra hours are being offered on Friday nights, with Demo Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m.
For more information, call (302) 537-5055, email art@galleryonede.com or visit the gallery, located at 32 Atlantic Avenue (Route 26) in Ocean View.