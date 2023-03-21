Gallery One this week announced their April show, “Spring Emergence,” open to the public March 29 through May 2.
“Once the clocks ‘spring’ forward we all breathlessly await the emergence of signs of spring; birds we bade farewell to in fall return with song, trees are budding, butterflies and bumblebees can be seen buzzing around newly blooming flowers,” organizers said.
Though spring officially begins on March 20, at Gallery One, it is emerging in all its colorful glory on March 29, and artist W. Scott Broadfoot’s oil painting “Spring Emergence Blue Birds” has every element: delicate but vibrant green foliage surround a bluebird couple in azure and orange tending their newly made nest and future nestlings lovingly encased in their cerulean eggs. Robins, red-winged blackbirds and chickadees are all early to the party, while bluebirds prefer not to show up until winter is surely gone.
Spring is considered the season of hope, and rebirth.
“The magical appearance of flowers symbolizes this beautifully, and Gallery One has flowers in abundance this month!” organizers noted. “Buds on trees are the very first sign of spring, a plant’s buds act as a shield for the delicate flowers inside. In artist Jill Glassman’s oil painting “Just Peachy,” we see peach blossoms in gorgeous rosy pinks accented by pastel greens.”
“These are the blossoms on my neighbor’s peach tree that let me know that winter is over and warmer spring days are coming — and peaches, too!” Glassman said.
Among the earliest bloomers is the daffodil, seen in Cyndy Beyer’s pastel “Hello Spring,” with their sunny yellows contrasted with lavender.
“Daffodils are one of my favorite flowers. These golden beauties are also a symbol of creativity, energy, resilience, forgiveness, vitality and prosperity!” she said.
As artist Joyce Condry said, and illustrates in her acrylic painting “Poppy Field,” “Spring means flowers are here, and flowers mean spring is here!”
“Floral Delights,” an acrylic by artist Lesley McCaskill, sums it up: “After winter, spring brings a riot of color! Peonies, allium, and foxglove are a few of my favorites.”
In Dale Sheldon’s “Spring at Longwood” in acrylic, viewers take a trip to one of the area’s gardens. Artist Laura Hickman includes in the exhibit hers pastel panting “Spring Tulips.”
“I buy tulips in February to bring spring inside my home,” Hickman said. “Winters seem so long, and these flowers are the perfect antidote.”
The “emergence” of the evidence of spring for artist Marybeth Paterson, as depicted in her work “Dreamy Beach Day” in oil, means that summer, and sunny days under an umbrella by the sea, is right around the corner.
Gallery One is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and starting April 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is located at 32 Atlantic Avenue (Route 26), Ocean View. For more information, call (302) 537-5055 or email art@galleryonede.com.