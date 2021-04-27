Gallery One this week announced the theme for their May show, “Opening.” The show will be open to the public April 28 through June 1.
“It’s May at Gallery One, and our artists are thinking about ‘Openings,’” representatives said. “This seems very appropriate, with winter finally releasing its grip, allowing an opening for spring and summer, our country slowly but surely re-opening, doors and windows and flower buds, and hearts opening to new possibilities. An ‘Opening’ is a favorable combination of circumstances, time and place, and this month is surely that opportunity at Gallery One.”
The idea is illustrated in artist Joyce Condry’s painting “Empty Nest.” Last spring, she was in the perfect place, at the perfect time, to observe the annual story of a new robin family. She watched them build the nest depicted in the painting, and watched them tend their eggs for the month, until the “grand opening” of the brilliant blue shells.
In Mary Bode Byrd’s abstract acrylic painting “Fisherman,” viewers can experience the opening salvo of dawn breaking in riotous color, as the fisherman backs his craft into the sea at the most opportune time of day.
Lesley McCaskill’s painting “Flower Market,” in acrylic, illustrates that the best time to visit the lovely open-air markets in Europe, for those who want the best selection, is first thing in the morning, at the opening. “The quality of light is also the most beautiful as Lesley’s painting glows with the morning sun.”
An opening is also quite literally a place in a surface allowing passage into or through a thing, such as a window or door, or an open space in a barrier — for example, a fence. In Michelle Marshall’s painting “Fences Make Better Neighbors,” that idea is illustrated as three cow faces eagerly explore what’s better on the “other side,” as well as taking the opportunity to greet a passerby.
In Dale Sheldon’s painting “Open Window,” viewers can see the landscape that opens to view when one simply opens a window in Tuscany. And in “Out of the Woods,” a pastel by Laura Hickman, the focus is the perfect opening in the trees that allows the viewer to see the yellow sunlight raking across the landscape through the clusters of green leaves.
In artist Marybeth Paterson’s oil painting, “Sailing Series,” one of many fun sailing and racing moments is shown: the excitement in finding that slight opening and take off. Even for just a bit, every second counts. Every stroke and mark in the work is planned and deliberate, to capture those rich colors as the composition takes off.
Gallery One is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is always staffed by an artist. (Face masks and social distancing are required. To ensure the safety of all, they may limit the number of visitors at any one time.) For more information, call (302) 537-5055, email art@galleryonede.com or visit the gallery at 32 Atlantic Avenue (Route 26) Ocean View.