Gallery One recently announced the them of its March show, “Fantasy,” open to the public March 3-30. Dreams, imagination and magic are all in view with this month’s show.
W. Scott Broadfoot’s oil painting, “Fantasy Still Life” illustrates this and provides a little art history lesson as well. The term “trompe l’oeil” is French for “deceive the eye,” and is a painting technique that uses realistic imagery to create the optical illusion that the depicted objects exist in three dimensions.
Although the term gained popularity in the early 19th century, the illusionistic technique associated with trompe l’oeil dates back to the murals of the Greek and Roman eras. Broadfoot’s painting is composed of modern-day objects arranged in a dream scenario and is described as being “so lifelike that you can almost smell the pipe tobacco and hear the mouse twittering.”
Many of the artists found themselves this month in a springlike reverie of fantasizing on canvas about nature, in its warmer, more verdant version. The gallery is “alive” with birds, gardens, flowers and fish.
Dale Sheldon’s acrylic painting, “Meeting Monet,” combines a wish to meet the legendary painter himself with a depiction of his lush garden in Giverny, while Cheryl Wisbrock’s watercolor painting “Nature Preserve” is a more local illustration of a small park reminiscent of a fairy garden in vibrant shades of green. Speaking of fairy gardens, artist, Leo Kahl finds himself wondering what happens at night in them, away from the nature lovers prying eyes in his painting, “They Only Come in the Night.”
Lesley McCaskill is reliving a fantasy day with the birds in her backyard in her acrylic painting, “Reverie.” And in her oil painting, “Overture,” Eileen Olson has created a dramatic amalgamation of all of her bird fantasies, with glowing red wings exploding against a deep blue sky. Marybeth Paterson’s “Roses for a Winter Day,” in oil, reminds the viewer of their rose petal-based fantasies, their velvety soft, delicately fragrant perfection begging the viewer to imagine them floating around.
Joyce Condry said she has always dreamt of having a Koi pond in her back yard, and she shares that in her acrylic collage “Koi Pond,” featuring striking composition of complementary reds and greens. Laura Hickman’s pastel painting “Isola Tiberina” is a portrait of a tiny, charming Italian village that she said calls to her heart.
Mary Bode Byrd’s mixed-media acrylic “Going to the Fair” imagines a better summer ahead in which people can gather with friends and children and grandchildren and enjoy the simple joy of a trip to the fair, or carnival or boardwalk. Her colorful abstract painting depicts the joys of summer.
Gallery One is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is always staffed by an artist. The gallery is located at 32 Atlantic Avenue (Route 26) in Ocean View. Visit www.galleryonede.com for more information.
Submitted images:
Scott Broadfoot, ‘Fantasy Still Life,’ oil
Dale Sheldon, ‘Meeting Monet,’ acrylic
Cheryl Wisbrock, ‘Nature Preserve,’ watercolor
Leo Kahl, ‘They Come Out at Night,’ watercolor
Lesley McCaskill, ‘Reverie,’ acrylic
Eileen Olson, ‘Overture,’ oil
Marybeth Paterson, ‘Roses for a Winter Day,’ oil
Joyce Condry, ‘Koi Pond,’ acrylic collage
Laura Hickman, ‘Isola Tiberina,’ pastel
Mary Bode Byrd, ‘Going to the Fair,’ mixed-media acrylic