Gallery One recently announced the theme of their June show, “Exploring Sussex County,” which is open to the public May 31 through June 28.
“Delaware history begins with Sussex County, as the town of Lewes was founded as a Dutch whaling colony in 1631. Today, Lewes delights visitors with its quaint town, fishing boats, the beach, bay and canal,” organizers said.
Artist Dale Sheldon’s acrylic painting, “On the Canal,” illustrates the town.
“An evening ride on the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal with the sun setting can be magical. It is a quiet and peaceful ride with ospreys, herons, egrets, and even baby owls frequently spotted.”
In Cindy Beyer’s pastel, “The Lady and Her Tulips,” it’s the beauty of Lewes in bloom on display, with a backdrop of the canal and a fishing boat.
“There is nothing more beautiful than visiting Lewes on a sunny day when the tulips are in full bloom. Everywhere you look, the magnificent gardens of Lewes are an eye-catching delight set in a historically preserved context.”
In artist Joyce Condry’s acrylic painting “Wetland,” it’s a classic Lewes landscape repeated throughout Sussex County. As the artist described, “This is a scene you see repeatedly as you drive around eastern Sussex County. It could be from Coastal Highway or in your own back yard. These beautiful wetlands are everywhere.”
Among its distinctions, Sussex County is the birthplace of the broiler chicken industry. Evidence of this is reflected in the county’s farms and even the reverence for the humble bird. In Lesley McCaskill’s acrylic, “Dorman Farm on Rt. 24,” the image depicts a vanishing landscape from Sussex County, as the land has been sold, so the variety of shapes and seasonal changes that have delighted the artist for years may be at its end.
In artist Michelle Marshall’s acrylic “Chicks with Barn (Milford, De.),” it is both the chicken and his home on the farm that are depicted.
“The barns of Sussex County are particularly illustrative of our area, and if you’re lucky you can still catch sight of the chickens fortunate enough to be able to roam freely.”
“Say it isn’t so,” an acrylic mixed-media painting by Mary Bode Byrd, is a vibrantly graphic portrait of three Sussex County natives.
“These lively ladies share in the fun of whimsical poultry.”
Concrete towers, weathered by the ocean, can be seen all along the Atlantic beaches. They are symbols of a nation once at war, built to safeguard the Atlantic Coast from a German sea invasion during World War II. When the towers were built, there were soldiers stationed along the U.S. coast.
The sight is depicted in W. Scott Broadfoot’s oil painting “Afternoon Shower.” The tower he depicts, Tower No. 4, is located near Dewey Beach in southern Sussex County, and is among the towers that have recently been restored and are open to visitors. Cheryl Wisbrock also pays homage to the towers dotting the beaches in her acrylic painting “Fire Control Tower No. 3.”
No exploration of Sussex County would be complete without a trip to the beach, and artist Laura Hickman takes viewers there in her pastel “The Addy Sea.”
One of Bethany Beach’s historic cottages, the Addy Sea is a landmark along the beachfront. It has been welcoming guests for 120 years and is now a B&B.
Welcoming visitors to Bethany Beach since 1976 is “Chief Little Owl,” the iconic “totem pole” sculpture, which is depicted in artist Rina Thaler’s watercolor painting “Bethany Totem.”
Gallery One is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and those wishing to meet the artists are being invited to an open reception on June 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. Gallery One is located at 32 Atlantic Avenue (Route 26). For more information, contact them at (302) 537-5055 or email art@galleryonede.com. The gallery is always staffed by an artist.