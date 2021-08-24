Gallery One this week announced the theme of its September show, “Water, Water, Everywhere,” open to the public Sept. 1-29.
Poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge famously wrote, “Water, water everywhere, nor any drop to drink.” However, this month, the artists of Gallery One are using Coleridge’s verse to invite the public to drink in the beauty of the area’s water-filled landscapes. Freshwater ponds, the marshes of the Delaware Bay watershed, the Atlantic Ocean — all provide a source of income and pleasure for the area.
The beach and the ocean can be a source of wonder any time of the year, and any time of day. In Lesley McCaskill’s painting “Low Tide,” the artist delights in the variety of textures and patterns created by the ebb and flow of the waves and the light dancing on the surface of the water.
In Michelle Marshall’s acrylic painting, “Ocean After the Storm,” she portrays the magical atmospheric moment when the clouds’ part and that first ray of sun breaks through, illuminating the water and creating a path of light.
“Frosty Sunrise at the Beach,” an acrylic painting by artist Jeanne Mueller, depicts the unusual, but serene, occurrence of a beach “snowscape,” proving that there is no season when the beach does not delight.
Various boats that traverse the waterways, for work and pleasure, also appear in works this month.
Marybeth Paterson described her piece “Smith Island Work Boat”: “Smith Island is a fragile treasure in the Chesapeake Bay. The work boats there have their own unique stories — hard times, good ones, and bumps and bruises along the way.”
Laura Hickman’s pastel painting takes similar inspiration from Tangier Island, in “Canal Beside Factory Road, Tangier Island.” She said, “Tangier Island sits in the middle of the vast Chesapeake and is riddled with canals and wetlands. It is the perfect example of “water, water, everywhere.”
“Rounding the Cape,” by artist W.S. Broadfoote, in oil, depicts a classic sailboat rounding the Delaware Breakwater East End Lighthouse.
Based on the weather and the wind, a sailboat can almost always be any time of year in the Delaware Bay. And in artist Dale Sheldon’s atmospheric painting “Marina Fog,” boats are waiting for the day to begin as the sun barely shines through the fog and reflects on the water.
Joyce Condry’s painting, “At Sea,” is a peaceful reverie of sea, sky and sails.
“The Lily Pond,” by Ray Ewing in oil, and Cheryl Wisbrock’s watercolor painting “Climbing the Falls,” both done in vibrant golds, rich viridian greens and subtle blues, immerse the viewer in water teeming with life. Ewing’s lily pads offer a calming, peaceful presence, while Wisbrock’s water is charged with the electricity of strong current and adventure.
Gallery One, located at 32 Atlantic Avenue (Route 26) in Ocean View, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is always staffed by an artist. For more information, call (302) 537-5055 or email art@galleryonede.com.