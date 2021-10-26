Gallery One in Ocean View recently announced the theme of its November show, “Celebrating the Still Life,” which will be open to the public Nov. 3, through Dec. 1. For November, Gallery One artists will pay homage to the classic still life. Still life is defined as a collection of inanimate objects arranged together in a specific way.
“The magic of still life paintings is that they can show us a new way of looking at the ordinary objects around us,” representatives explained. “Andy Warhol’s soup cans are a perfect example of this. Once the objects are placed into a specific arrangement, and captured in time on the canvas, they also begin to create their own narrative.”
One example of that is “Seafood Chowder,” an oil painting by W. Scott Broadfoot, depicting realistically the ingredients for a classic winter soup.
“Northeasterners know the satisfying benefits of a good chowder — warm and comforting in the winter. This is especially true when it’s a Manhattan-style fish chowder, with a base of tomato and white wine. Each element becomes synergistically more than just an illustration, together they tell a story, and bring back memories.”
The objects chosen for a still life often have a special meaning, either on a personal, cultural, or religious level. These are sometimes designed to provoke introspection or emotion. The viewer is invited to ask, “What does this mean?” While it may at first seem to be a simple floral, the addition of an extra element can add mystery. In Marybeth Paterson’s Oil painting, “Morning Coffee,” she is sharing her morning ritual with the viewer.
“The mornings are the best time for me to paint. It’s quiet and calm, the light is often at its best and I have a clear head with new ideas about what I want to explore on the canvas. And then there is coffee. That combination came together for this still life of lilies and lemons, with varying brushstrokes, the slightly off-balance composition using cool colors in contrast to a warm cup of coffee.”
In “Sunflowers and Apples,” an acrylic by artist Dale Sheldon, a treasured family wedding gift is depicted. “Sunflowers in a vase with a variety of fall apples around them create a colorful autumn still life. In the foreground sits a fruit knife, a treasured family heirloom.”
In Cheryl Wisbrock’s “Stems and Roses” and Mary Bode Byrd’s “Paper, Posies, and Pears,” the flowers and their vases conjure multiple meanings. Among them the fleeting beauty of a cut flower (symbolized by the lone fallen petal in Wisbrock’s painting), the changing seasons, and the significance of different shapes (Byrd’s vase echoing the shape of the pear, perhaps a nod to the female form).
In Lesley McCaskill’s acrylic painting “Delights of Fall by the Kitchen Window” in acrylic, Michelle Marshall’s “The Window” and Laura Hickman’s pastel “Summer Zinnias,” the window plays a role in the still life’s narrative. McCaskill’s flowers and fruits of autumn share the stage with birds heading south for the winter, while Hickman’s zinnias are the quintessential story of a summer garden. Marshall’s window flowers are a slightly edgier bunch, their harder edge painting style illuminated by early spring light, while the eager plants look forward to spring.
Gallery One is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Oct. 31. Beginning Nov. 1, they will be closing at 4 p.m. Gallery One is always staffed by an artist, and is located at 32 Atlantic Avenue. For more information, call (302) 537-5055 or email art@galleryonede.com.