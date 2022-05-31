Gallery One in Ocean View recently announced the theme of its June show, “Casting Shadows,” open to the public June 1-28.
“A cast shadow is a type of shadow that is created on a form next to a surface that is turned away from the source of light. Every object that blocks light has a cast shadow associated with it, darkest where the shadow starts next to the object, softer and lighter the farther the shadow is from that object. That is the definition of what our artists are beautifully rendering this month at Gallery One,” representatives explained.
The “golden hours” of the day for shadows are at sunrise and sunset, the long shadows at those times helping to define the terrain, “and to create that magical glow that artists love.” That can be seen in “Late Afternoon, Sussex Shores,” a pastel by artist Laura Hickman.
“One of the most beautiful times at the beach is when the sun is almost setting. The angled light creates beautiful long shadows of the dunes and fences that reach almost to the water,” she said.
Artists Cindy Beyer and Cheryl Wisbrock depicted long dramatic shadows. Beyer’s pastel painting is called “Shadow Walk,” and Cheryl Wisbrock created “Bayside Shadows. Wisbrock said she found the deep shadows to be more inspiring during this painting session than the shimmering bay she had intended to portray, both because of their welcoming contrasting cool, and because of the network of patterns cast on the sand.
Lesley McCaskill’s acrylic painting, “Staying in the Shade,” illustrates another use for shadows: shade. Her compositional triad, and use of warm and cool colors, is designed to bring the viewer to the beach. “We can feel the sun burn starting on the boy without a hat, or the shade of the umbrella.”
Michelle Marshall’s painting, “Looking for Lunch,” takes the viewer to the shore on a decidedly “shadowy”-feeling day.
Artist Dale Sheldon’s, “Shadows Across the Road,” in acrylic, and “Two’s Company,” an acrylic mixed media painting by Mary Bode Byrd, depict the beauty created when nature combines trees with the setting sun. Sheldon said, “The afternoon sun casts long shadows across a dirt road running through an olive orchard in Tuscany.” Viewers are visually transported to that olive orchard by the complex path of shadows. Byrd’s painting features the vibrant complementary colors of blue and orange, reminiscent of Wayne Thiebaud’s cityscapes.
Gallery One is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is always staffed by one of the artists. It is located at 32 Atlantic Avenue (Route 26), Ocean View, and can be reached by phone at (302) 537-5055 or by email at art@galleryonede.com.