Gallery One this week announced their October show theme, “Vanishing Landscapes,” which is on view through Nov. 1.
This month, the artists of Gallery One are attempting to stop time, and capture for posterity, the local landscapes that are being lost to time and weather.
In artist Lesley McCaskill’s acrylic painting, “Delmarva Beauties on the Farm,” she preserves a glimpse of a lost farm and its residents.
“Farms were abundant when I first moved to the area years ago,” she said. “I have enjoyed not only the visual expanses of farmland but even more the animals. They have personalities. I formed a friendship with a farmer who had a dairy farm. I spent hours drawing and painting on his property, and he would often share stories of the homestead. Twenty years later, most of the cows are gone, as is the owner.”
In “Soybean Fields, Ocean View,” a pastel by artist Laura Hickman, the last agricultural field Ocean View is captured in vibrant orange and greens.
Michelle Marshall’s acrylic painting “Summer Memories” depicts the charming boardwalk of Rehoboth past, when “summer” was rides and caramel popcorn and walks on the boards with friends, under the watchful gaze of the giant Dolles’ sign.
In artist Cheryl Wisbrock’s watercolor “Summer Cottage Reflections,” she paints quaint colorful classic beach cottages that provided wonderful summer memories for many summer vacationers over the years, but whose future is uncertain.
Artist Rina Thaler’s watercolor “Marsh Bird” records the peaceful moments of a shore bird on an uninhabited marsh.
“Many people think of architectural landmarks that are disappearing, but as more development comes to the shore, wildlife and the natural environment of the marshes begin to vanish.”
Another factor in changing landscapes is “climate change,” which refers to long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns. In Dale Sheldon’s acrylic “Rising Waters, Tangier Island,” Sheldon captures a vista of a forgotten time.
“Located on the Chesapeake Bay, Tangier Island is threatened by sea-level rise, and much of the island is disappearing. The watermen and that need to be captured before it is gone.”
In both Mary Bode Byrd’s acrylic painting “Rising Tide” and in artist Joyce Condry’s “Melting Away,” in acrylic, the plight of vanishing glaciers is depicted.
In describing her inspiration Byrd said, “My painting is from the perspective of peering into our world as waters and land melt into each other. The abstract approach provides a strong image of the landmass as the waters swell around and over the earth.”
Another landscape that vanishes with time (but reemerges) is reflected in the changing seasons. In artist Cindy Beyer’s “Autumn Road” pastel, she captures the ephemeral beauty in the array of fall’s colors, a vanishing landscape soon to disappear, revealing the stark reality of winter.
For Mary Beth Paterson, her favorite, but fleeting, moments of summer are best summed up with an image of sailboats. In “Following the Wind,” in oil, she shares that moment when finally the sails are finally up and sailors are set to find the best wind — and then just enjoy the ride!
Gallery One is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 32 Atlantic Avenue (Route 26), Ocean View. For more information, call (302) 537-5055 or visit www.galleryonede.com.