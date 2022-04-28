Gallery One is pleased to announce the May show, “Birds of a Feather,” open to the public, May 4 through May 30.
The phrase “Birds of a feather flock together,” refers to the natural phenomena of a single bird species flying in groups or flocks. These flocks, or murmuration, can become quite dense as thousands of birds join in together. The reasoning behind this, scientists suggest, is because there is safety in numbers. Together the birds are stronger and safer from predators than they are separately.
This month’s show at Gallery One is inspired by our yearly migratory visitors. According to our state’s Division of Fish and Wildlife, up to one million shorebirds, representing as many as 30 species, visit our beaches every spring. This month, Laura Hickman’s delightful pastel painting, “Flock on the Dock,” is a perfect example. Hickman wrote, “After enjoying a huge meal of fish carcasses from the fishermen, this flock of pelicans is settling down for the night to digest and enjoy the sunset.”
While they may be pesky in the summer, their artists also missed the ubiquitous seagull. He shows up in “Sharing the Beach,” Lesley McCaskill’s acrylic painting, and Marybeth Patterson’s oil, “Gulls at Cape Henlopen,” both beautiful beachscapes in their own right brought to life with the presence of gulls. Jill Glassman’s, “The French Fry Thief,” highlights the seagull in a classic portrait of the trickster. While in seeming contradiction to the theme, artist Cindy L. Beyer’s pastel painting, “Keeping Our Feet Dry,” features a flock of Cormorants, sharing some space with a lone seagull.
Herons and Egrets are much beloved shorebird visitors, and they have never looked more striking than in Leo Kahl’s dramatic Watercolor, “Shore Life.” A snow-white egret reflects the colors of the night while strolling along the edges of the Indian River bridge. In artist Mary Bode Byrd’s” View Master,” in acrylic, the majestic heron is depicted in an abstract yet familiar water and grasses setting. The sky is pale and big with bold colored top-heavy trees and fresh colored tall grasses. And in Michelle Marshall’s almost surreal acrylic painting, “Birds of a Feather with Flock,” two snowy egrets seemingly float in a marshy landscape.
Scott Broadfoot’s exquisite attention to details is on view in his classical oil painting, “The Goldfinch.” Lush with flowers and fruit it is a delight to the eye.
Birds of a patriotic feather are featured in Dale Sheldon’s acrylic painting, “Eagles in the Pines.” Eagles were nearly wiped out in our area but have rebounded and are considered a tremendous success story. This pair is nesting in downtown Rehoboth Beach near one of our lakes, in and around the tall pine trees.
We hope you will migrate in and enjoy our show this month! Gallery One is open 10 a.m. to 5p.m. daily, seven days a week. Contact them at 537-5055 or by email: art@galleryonede.com.
An artist always staffs the Gallery.
Gallery One is located at 32 Atlantic Avenue.