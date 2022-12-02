Gallery One this week announced the theme of its December show, “Capture the Magic,” open to the public Nov. 30 through Jan. 2, 2023.
This month at Gallery One, the artists are “capturing the magic” of the season, with a them chosen — for the first time — by a gallery patron.
“Magic is defined as an extraordinary power or influence, seemingly from a supernatural source, something that seems to cast a spell or gives a feeling of enchantment,” representatives said. “The holidays uniquely embody that sense of wonder.”
In artist Laura Hickman’s pastel “Magic Tree,” she aims to capture the ethereal quality of early-morning light. The branches seem to be illuminated with holiday lights.
“Strategically located outside of Hickman’s studio, a low-lying fog created a golden opacity between these Norway spruce trees.”
In artist Cindy Beyer’s pastel painting “Enchantment in the Forest,” the viewer is asked to imagine themself strolling along their favorite path deep in the forest on a cold, snowy day. As they round the bend, they see that the sunlight has somehow managed to break through the trees to shine its glow on one lonely little tree. “A magical surprise it is!”
Mary B. Byrd features a classic Christmas tree in her acrylic mixed-media painting “Oh Christmas Tree.” “Her painting seems to coalesce all the exuberance of the holidays within its boundaries.”
A magical moment provided by nature is captured in artist Cheryl Wisbrock’s watercolor “Peekaboo.”
“This view briefly appeared at sunset at a friend’s waterfront farm,” she said. “We had hoped for a pretty sunset, but the day was overcast and not promising as we set up our painting gear. Finally, at dusk, the sun appeared briefly, playing peekaboo in the dark clouds. The glow and rays of light seemed magical.”
In “Sunflowers at the Shore,” an oil painting by artist Marybeth Patterson, the viewer can see the magic nature creates when people pause and look closely.
“We sometimes take floral arrangements for granted, but when you paint and observe them closely, you become aware of the texture, the colors, the light — you get a sense how you capture them, it’s magical.”
A special moment in time can also be magical, as is the case in Dale Sheldon’s “On the Avenue” in acrylic.
“We happily remember the magical days we have spent enjoying the beach and boardwalk while vacationing. Nicola’s Pizza ‘On the Avenue’ was a favorite stop for summer visitors. So many fun memories with family and friends!”
And then there is actual sleight-of-hand magic — literal magical magic. In “Hat Hare,” an acrylic painting by Joyce Condry, the viewer is shown the magical mystery of how a bunny is a party to enchantment.
“I can figure out how a lot of magic tricks are done, by sleight-of-hand, hidden compartments or special props, but I never have understood how that rabbit got in the hat.” Judging by his expression, neither can he.
Gallery One is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is always staffed by an artist. For more information, call (302) 537-5055 or email art@galleryonede.com, or visit the gallery at 32 Atlantic Avenue (Route 26) in Ocean View.