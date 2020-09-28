Fox Theatres this week announced a new weekly horror movie series at Fox Gold Coast, located at 11301 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, Md. The horror classics will be shown every Friday night beginning Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $10. Each special showing will also feature trivia and a discussion of the film after the movie, with Will Devokees, theater manager, filmmaker, and “Movie Night” host.
“We are thrilled to offer this line up of horror classics on the big screen, with luxury recliner loveseats, vivid projection, and immersive sound — it’s a perfect opportunity to get out of the house and safely share a thrilling experience with other horror fans,” said Donald Fox, president of Fox Theatres.
The lineup includes:
• Oct. 9 — “Poltergeist”;
• Oct. 16 — “Creepshow”;
• Oct. 23 — “Homicidal”;
• Oct. 30 — “Halloween III: Season of the Witch”;
• Nov. 6 — “Fright Night”;
• Nov. 13 — “The Blair Witch Project”;
• Nov. 20 — “Critters”;
• Nov. 27 — “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”;
• Dec. 4 — “Child’s Play”;
• Dec. 11 — “Gremlins”;
• Dec. 18 — “Scrooged.”
Fox Gold Coast is a participant in the CinemaSafe program, developed by the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) for movie theaters across the country to assure the public that they are doing everything possible to ensure a healthy return to the movies.
Fox Theatres was founded in 1957 by Richard Fox and continues to be family-owned. Today, Fox Theatres operates three theaters: Fox Berkshire in Reading, Pa., and Sun & Surf Cinema and Fox Gold Coast in Ocean City, Md. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.foxshowtimes.com.