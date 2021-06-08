A book sale by the Friends of the Millsboro Public Library will be held next door to the library, at The Hut, 219 West State Street, Millsboro, on July 19-24.
Starting with a Preview Night for members of the Friends on July 19 (5-8 p.m.), the sale will continue on July 20 and run through July 24. On Preview Night, new members may join at the door before entry. The book sale will be open the same hours as the library, currently 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. (Monday through Friday) and 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Saturday will be bag-sale day.
All genres of books (hardback fiction, nonfiction, paperbacks and children’s) will be available, along with DVDs and complete jigsaw puzzles. Books will again be sorted so that during the sale, buyers can easily browse.
Any COVID restrictions that may be in place will be enforced. Attendees should bring a mask.
The annual book sale is the Friends’ major fundraiser. Profits are used primarily for the children’s summer reading program. Other items, not part of the library’s budget, are often funded by the Friends. New books have recently been purchased, along with an arts-and-crafts storage area for the children to use upon their return to the facility.
For additional information, contact Jan Thompson at (302) 732-3216 or Peg Buzzelli at (302) 934-1113.