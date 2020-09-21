The Freeman Stage’s regular season may have come to an end, but its mission continues. With the school year starting virtually for many students due to the pandemic, the Freeman Stage will present a fall Young Audience Series called “Arts Explorers.”
The first event, “‘There’s an Elephant in My Bathtub’ a Read and Sing-Along with Connie,” was set for Sept. 16. The series will continue weekly on Wednesdays through Oct. 28. Free to the public, it will run from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and will feature a mix of arts, storytelling, dance and music designed for children from pre-K through third grade.
The events will be Bring Your Own Chair (BYOC), and masks will be required upon entry and exit, as per Delaware public health guidelines. Attendees may also bring blankets and snacks if desired.
For more information or to register for an event, visit freemanstage.org.