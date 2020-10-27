The Freeman Stage was set to conclude its “Arts Explorers,” Young Audience Series Initiative this week, with a visual arts program on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
During the school year, the Stage — a program of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, an arts nonprofit — typically presents Arts in Education programs throughout the region, but because the pandemic, those initiatives had to be reimagined. The “Arts Explorers” initiative debuted in September and featured a mix of arts, storytelling, dance and music designed for children from pre-kindergarten through third grade.
The final installment, “Creating Whimsical Masterpieces with John Donato,” allowed attendees to create a playful caricature surrounded by a whimsical sky of swirling colors under the guidance of artist John Donato. Children could experiment with markers to create rhythmic swirling-line patterns, accessorized with paper shapes to create a vibrant animal portrait.
The event, set to take place at the Freeman Stage in Selbyville, was a “Bring Your Own Chair” event, and masks were required upon entry and exit, as per Delaware public health guidelines.
To learn more, visit freemanstage.org.