The Freeman Stage on Tuesday, July 28, added eight more shows to its modified summer-season lineup, including events in its Young Audience Series.
Performances set for Aug. 6-15, include The Heart & Soul of Magic featuring Ran’D Shine & Jamahl Keyes on Aug. 6; Dead Letter Office: A Tribute to R.E.M on Aug. 7; The Reagan Years on Aug. 8; Home Again: A Tribute to the Music of Carole King on Aug. 13; Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Show on Aug. 14, and Mid-Atlantic Symphony featuring Starry Night Opera on Aug. 15.
New Young Audience Series programming includes Creating Whimsical Masterpieces with John Donato on Aug. 8 and Groovy Nate on Aug. 15.
Public on-sale of tickets for these shows will begin at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 30. Tickets are being sold by the “pod,” for up to four people. For more information, call (302) 436-3015 or visit freemanstage.org.