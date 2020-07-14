Tranzfusion

Tranzfusion bassist, guitarist and vocalist Al Cook, far left, takes on lead vocals for ‘Nights in White Satin’ with original band members, from left, Bobby Malaby (drums, vocals) Hank Koenig (guitar, vocals) and Bob Davis (keyboards, vocals, bass). The band will make its debut at the Freeman Stage on July 25, offering up a full slate of classic rock.

The Freeman Stage, a program of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, recently added eight more performances to its current season lineup.

The additional events include “Broadway Stars (Under the Stars)” on July 23-24; Tranzfusion on July 25; 19th Street Band on July 30; Sweet Baby James, a James Taylor tribute, on July 31; and Eric Scott Band, a Washington, D.C., soul/pop act, on Aug. 1. Two Young Audience Series programs were also announced — “Peter Pan,” by the Rehoboth Summer Children’s Theatre on July 25; and Jungle John’s Reptile Show on Aug. 10.

Public on-sale for the new performances will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16.

For more information or to purchase seats, visit freemanstage.org.

