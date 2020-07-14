The Freeman Stage, a program of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, recently added eight more performances to its current season lineup.
The additional events include “Broadway Stars (Under the Stars)” on July 23-24; Tranzfusion on July 25; 19th Street Band on July 30; Sweet Baby James, a James Taylor tribute, on July 31; and Eric Scott Band, a Washington, D.C., soul/pop act, on Aug. 1. Two Young Audience Series programs were also announced — “Peter Pan,” by the Rehoboth Summer Children’s Theatre on July 25; and Jungle John’s Reptile Show on Aug. 10.
Public on-sale for the new performances will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16.
For more information or to purchase seats, visit freemanstage.org.