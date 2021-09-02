In its 14th season, the Freeman Arts Pavilion extended its summer series through the month of September, and the extended season several includes free performances.
Two Freeman Arts favorites — First State Ballet Theatre and the Arts & Jazz Festival — are returning this year after a hiatus last season due to COVID-19.
First State Ballet, Delaware’s professional ballet company, will perform classical and contemporary highlights under the direction of Pasha Kambalov on Thursday, Sept. 9. The performance begins at 7 p.m.
The Arts & Jazz Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, and is an all-day event. This event showcases live jazz performances, as well as the work of local artists. This year’s performances will begin at 1 p.m. There will also be about 25 visual artists on the green, who will display and sell their work. The festival begins at noon.
A new event this season is the University of Delaware Music Spectacular, on Thursday, Sept. 16. Patrons can enjoy performances that span the gamut of the U.D. School of Music, including the Wind Ensemble, the Symphony Orchestra, the Chorale, Jazz Band and the U.D. Fightin’ Blue Hen Marching Band.
All of these events are free and open to the public. Patrons should bring their own chairs. For more information or to register for any events, visit freemanarts.org.
Freeman Arts Pavilion is a program of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, who partners to present memorable performances and provide inspired arts education for all. These programs are made possible, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts. Grant support is also provided by the Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, the Carl M. Freeman Foundation, the Sussex County Council and the State of Delaware.