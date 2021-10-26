The 2021 Lt. Governor’s Wellness Leadership Challenge recently announced that the Freeman Arts Pavilion is among the recipients recognized for introducing wellness programming that exemplifies a commitment to long-term change in the First State.
Presented annually, the Challenge’s mission is to recognize local health and wellness programs, policies or environmental changes that help improve the quality of life of Delawareans. Submissions came from individuals, organizations and institutions across Delaware who made a commitment to enacting better health and wellness for their communities, ultimately helping to elevate the well-being, productivity and prosperity of the state of Delaware.
“We are delighted to be recognized with an Honorary Mention by the 2021 Lt. Governor’s Challenge for our innovative programming,” said Patti Grimes, executive director of Freeman Arts Pavilion. “The arts we deliver benefit and uplift all the communities with whom we connect.
“The pandemic restrictions created isolation and loneliness among adults and children — they became shut off from creative opportunities. We knew we had to do something,” said Grimes. “Strictly adhering to CDC best practices, we created ways to safely inspire the community. As stewards of the arts, we had a job to do and mapped out a 2020 season that helped people re-engage with the arts.”
That included:
- Purposefully selecting performances that had a general appeal.
- Adding yoga and music night for physical, mental and emotional wellness.
- Creating viewing pods that could be shared by family members safely.
- Lifting spirits by providing the community with a sense of expectation — a series of outdoor events to look forward to.
- Presenting children with a free young audience performing arts series throughout the summer.
- Moving the Arts Explorers program for children outside in September and October 2020 — giving parents a respite as well.
- Distributing more than 28,000 art kits to children in Sussex County via the Creative Nourishment Kit initiative.
“The Lt. Governor’s Challenge is an opportunity for residents to be a driver of change in their own family, neighborhood, workplace, community or school,” said Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, who is also a registered nurse. “Health is not just a matter of access to medical care but also a function of a broader environment that affects the individual. Healthy communities in turn enrich the vitality of their neighborhoods.”
By engaging businesses, local organizations, and individuals to be change-makers for health in their communities, the Lt. Governor’s Challenge aims to spotlight and applaud those implementing solutions to create environments that support and sustain overall good health in the state.
For more about Freeman Arts Pavilion programs, visit freemanarts.org.