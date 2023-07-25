The Freeman Arts Pavilion will be bringing its signature Locals Under the Lights event to Festival Hispano de Georgetown for a special Latino talent showcase.
Locals under the Lights Latino will highlight the musical talents of performers and musicians from across Delmarva. The deadline to apply is Aug. 15 for the Sept. 17 event. Interested performers can register at freemanarts.org/talento.
“We have been working to create closer ties with the Latino community and are pleased to announce this partnership with Festival Hispano and Maxima,” said Patti Grimes, Freeman Arts Pavilion executive director. “Joining them to showcase local Latino musicians at Delaware’s preeminent celebration of Hispanic culture in is a great opportunity to share how essential the multicultural experience is to a strong, thriving Sussex County. Our ethnic and cultural diversity unites us and makes us stronger as a community.”
The first Locals Under the Lights showcase this year took place July 6 at the Freeman Arts Pavilion. Among the performers was Georgetown musician Carlos Erazo, alongside Ken Schleifer and Fausto Enrique.
“Music has no borders,” said Erazo, originally from Ecuador. “I am proud as a Latino to see how the American people love and enjoy our music and our instruments.”
The Voice Radio Network is a co-sponsor of Locals Under the Lights Latino.
Festival Hispano de Delaware, also known as the Maxima Hispanic Fest, attracts 20,000 people to downtown Georgetown annually for a celebration of Latino culture and heritage. It will take place 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, on North Race Street. Featuring music, food, traditional arts and crafts, dancing and community organizations, the event raises funds for local organizations.
The Freeman Arts Pavilion has honored Latino culture by hosting Latino performers over the years, including Tito Puente Jr. and the Gipsy Kings. The groups and individuals perform on the main stage and through the Arts Access Initiative, which presents programs on-site where children and families can experience the live arts together. More than a third of its programming is free.