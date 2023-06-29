On Tuesday, May 30, the Freeman Arts Pavilion hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce at their new box office building and entrance. Friends, fellow Chamber members and community members were in attendance.
The Freeman Arts Pavilion is a non-profit whose mission is “to advance arts access for all through performance, education and advocacy.” The new Box Office offers more opportunities for guests to interact with the Freeman Arts Pavilion Team through information needs, ticket purchasing and more. The new entrance offers more convenience for guests arriving for performances.
To learn more about the Freeman Arts Pavilion and to see their lineup of summer shows, visit their website at freemanarts.org, call (302) 436-3015, or visit their location at 31255 Americana Parkway, Selbyville, west of Fenwick Island.